James Van Der Beek, Lena Dunham and Other Stars React to College Admissions Scandal

Celebrities took to Twitter on Tuesday to weigh in on the college admissions scandal dominating headlines, after the FBI found that parents allegedly spent as much as millions of dollars in bribes to help admit their children into elite universities. Dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” the investigation has implicated 50 parents in the scheme, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Below are some celebrity reactions to the scandal.
The “Varsity Blues” star took the opportunity to reference his movie, which shares its name with the FBI investigation. Fans of the film will recognize that he’s referring to the scene where his character tells his father, “I don’t want your life.”
W. Kamau Bell
The comedian poked fun at the FBI operation taking its name from the 1999 football comedy.
A24
The indie studio shared a gif of a scene from “Ladybird.” Unlike the parents embroiled in the scandal, Marion (Laurie Metcalf) is a working-class mom who worries that her daughter’s college aspirations will be a financial burden to the family.
Samantha Bee
The host of the satirical news show “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” tweeted a not-so-shocking breaking-news headline.
Brian Koppelman
The co-creator and showrunner of “Billions” wrote about the privilege of hailing from a wealthy family. With writing credits on “Ocean’s Thirteen,” “Rounders,” and “Billions,” Koppelman knows a thing or two about high-stakes illegal money schemes.
Lena Dunham
The “Girls” creator and star offered her typical sardonic take on the scam.
Ben Dreyfuss
The writer and actor tweeted this sarcastic quip about his father Richard Dreyfuss.
Travon Free
The comedian and “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” writer shared a meme from “Full House.” Loughlin played Aunt Becky in the family sitcom.
Donald Trump Jr.
The president’s eldest son re-tweeted Huffman, who was charged for her alleged involvement in the scandal. The actress’ tweet takes on a new meaning in light of the recent allegations.