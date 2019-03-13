James Van Der Beek, Lena Dunham and Other Stars React to College Admissions Scandal

Celebrities took to Twitter on Tuesday to weigh in on the college admissions scandal dominating headlines, after the FBI found that parents allegedly spent as much as millions of dollars in bribes to help admit their children into elite universities. Dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” the investigation has implicated 50 parents in the scheme, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Below are some celebrity reactions to the scandal.

James Van Der Beek

If only there was a succinct turn of phrase these kids could have used to inform their parents they were not desirous of their life path… https://t.co/cxOTDI5J1B — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) March 12, 2019

The “Varsity Blues” star took the opportunity to reference his movie, which shares its name with the FBI investigation. Fans of the film will recognize that he’s referring to the scene where his character tells his father, “I don’t want your life.”

W. Kamau Bell

Operation Varsity Blues 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I guess they're are like, "Hey, even though we're the FBI, we still know how to have a good time." — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) March 12, 2019

The comedian poked fun at the FBI operation taking its name from the 1999 football comedy.

A24

The indie studio shared a gif of a scene from “Ladybird.” Unlike the parents embroiled in the scandal, Marion (Laurie Metcalf) is a working-class mom who worries that her daughter’s college aspirations will be a financial burden to the family.

Samantha Bee

BREAKING NEWS: ENTRANCE INTO COLLEGE UNJUST, TILTED IN FAVOR OF WHITE KIDS WITH RICH PARENTS. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 12, 2019

The host of the satirical news show “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” tweeted a not-so-shocking breaking-news headline.

Brian Koppelman

As we are all processing the insane advantage money gave some in the college process, it’s worth noting the far greater crime: some folks, like me, graduated with no debt. My dad was rich and generous enough to pay. That advantage is incalculable. Gave me so much life choice. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) March 12, 2019

The co-creator and showrunner of “Billions” wrote about the privilege of hailing from a wealthy family. With writing credits on “Ocean’s Thirteen,” “Rounders,” and “Billions,” Koppelman knows a thing or two about high-stakes illegal money schemes.

Lena Dunham

all the people involved in this college scam should have gathered their money and started a small elite college where Lori Loughlin teaches a class on smiling — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) March 12, 2019

The “Girls” creator and star offered her typical sardonic take on the scam.

Ben Dreyfuss

I got into college the old fashioned way: by letting my father’s celebrity speak for itself. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) March 12, 2019

The writer and actor tweeted this sarcastic quip about his father Richard Dreyfuss.

Travon Free

When you gotta break aunt Becky out of jail. pic.twitter.com/ouwPjstDnV — Travon Free (@Travon) March 12, 2019

The comedian and “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” writer shared a meme from “Full House.” Loughlin played Aunt Becky in the family sitcom.

Donald Trump Jr.

I’m learning some new ones as we speak. Stay tuned. https://t.co/ftJjYtMUxt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 12, 2019

The president’s eldest son re-tweeted Huffman, who was charged for her alleged involvement in the scandal. The actress’ tweet takes on a new meaning in light of the recent allegations.