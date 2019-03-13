×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

James Van Der Beek, Lena Dunham and Other Stars React to College Admissions Scandal

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Felicity Huffman Lori Loughlin
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Celebrities took to Twitter on Tuesday to weigh in on the college admissions scandal dominating headlines, after the FBI found that parents allegedly spent as much as millions of dollars in bribes to help admit their children into elite universities. Dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” the investigation has implicated 50 parents in the scheme, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Below are some celebrity reactions to the scandal.

James Van Der Beek

The “Varsity Blues” star took the opportunity to reference his movie, which shares its name with the FBI investigation. Fans of the film will recognize that he’s referring to the scene where his character tells his father, “I don’t want your life.”

W. Kamau Bell

The comedian poked fun at the FBI operation taking its name from the 1999 football comedy.

A24

The indie studio shared a gif of a scene from “Ladybird.” Unlike the parents embroiled in the scandal, Marion (Laurie Metcalf) is a working-class mom who worries that her daughter’s college aspirations will be a financial burden to the family.

Samantha Bee

The host of the satirical news show “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” tweeted a not-so-shocking breaking-news headline.

Brian Koppelman

Related

The co-creator and showrunner of “Billions” wrote about the privilege of hailing from a wealthy family. With writing credits on “Ocean’s Thirteen,” “Rounders,” and “Billions,” Koppelman knows a thing or two about high-stakes illegal money schemes.

Lena Dunham

The “Girls” creator and star offered her typical sardonic take on the scam.

Ben Dreyfuss

The writer and actor tweeted this sarcastic quip about his father Richard Dreyfuss.

Travon Free

The comedian and “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” writer shared a meme from “Full House.” Loughlin played Aunt Becky in the family sitcom.

Donald Trump Jr. 

The presidents eldest son re-tweeted Huffman, who was charged for her alleged involvement in the scandal. The actress tweet takes on a new meaning in light of the recent allegations.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Biz

  • Felicity Huffman Lori Loughlin

    James Van Der Beek, Lena Dunham and Other Stars React to College Admissions Scandal

    Celebrities took to Twitter on Tuesday to weigh in on the college admissions scandal dominating headlines, after the FBI found that parents allegedly spent as much as millions of dollars in bribes to help admit their children into elite universities. Dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” the investigation has implicated 50 parents in the scheme, including actresses [...]

  • Bill McGlashan

    TPG Puts Bill McGlashan on Leave Following College Admission Scandal Charges

    Private equity company TPG Capital has put TPG Growth fund founding partner Bill McGlashan on leave effective immediately following his alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal. McGlashan, who also cofounder and CEO of the Rise Fund, TPG’s social investment arm, will be replaced on an interim by TPG’s co-CEO Jim Coulter. “As a [...]

  • Nancy Dubuc

    Vice May Be Looking to Raise Another $200 Million (Report)

    Vice Media is looking to raise a new $200 million in funding, according to a report from the Information. The news comes just weeks after Vice laid off around 250 staffers. Vice didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company is looking to raise the new funding as it is working toward profitability, [...]

  • David Israelite

    NMPA Issues Fiery, Point-by-Point Response to Spotify’s Royalty Appeal

    Spotify, Google, Pandora and Amazon have received fierce criticism from the songwriting and music-publishing communities after the announcement last week that the companies are teaming up to appeal a controversial ruling by the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board that, if it goes through, would increase payouts to songwriters by 44%. While Spotify is just one of the four [...]

  • CBS Takes Control of Pop TV

    CBS Takes Control of Pop TV Cabler, Buys Out Lionsgate's 50% Stake

    CBS has taken full ownership of the Pop TV cable channel after buying out the 50% stake held by Lionsgate. CBS said it aims to better integrate Pop with the rest of CBS Corp. Pop will continue to field “idiosyncratic, comedy-leaning original programming” and it may add reruns of vintage and contemporary CBS shows, according [...]

  • Filter’s Richard Patrick, Venue Disagree Over

    Filter’s Richard Patrick, Venue Disagree Over Trump-Related Show Cancellation

    Filter frontman Richard Patrick is no stranger to controversy. His band’s biggest hit, “Hey Man, Nice Shot,” is about the public suicide of a Republican politician, and the singer was kicked off of Twitter for a comment he recalls as “something like ‘F— off and die’ directed to Newt Gingrich.” So last week, when Filter’s [...]

  • Steve Mosko

    Listen: Steve Mosko on Shifting From Studio Life to Startup Mentality at Village Roadshow

    Steve Mosko is on a mission to build the indie TV studio for the streaming era in his new role as CEO of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group. Mosko, the former Sony Pictures Television chief, details for this week’s episode of Variety‘s “Strictly Business” podcast his mission to build out Village Roadshow into a production entity [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad