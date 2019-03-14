TPG Growth Founding Partner Bill McGlashan Fired Amid College Admissions Scandal

Bill McGlashan, a founding partner of private equity giant TPG Growth and a co-founder of STX Entertainment, has been fired following his indictment Tuesday in the college admissions scandal that has rocked the country.

TPG confirmed McGlashan’s ouster in a statement Thursday.

“Bill McGlashan has been terminated for cause from his positions with TPG and Rise effective immediately. After reviewing the allegations of personal misconduct in the criminal complaint, we believe the behavior described to be inexcusable and antithetical to the values of our entire organization. As we stated in the previous announcement of Mr. McGlashan’s administrative leave, Jim Coulter will take over managing partner responsibilities for TPG Growth and Rise,” TPG said.

More to come