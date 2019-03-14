TPG Growth Founding Partner Bill McGlashan Fired Amid College Admissions Scandal

Bill McGlashan, a founding partner of private equity giant TPG Growth and a co-founder of STX Entertainment, has been fired following his indictment Tuesday in the college admissions scandal that has rocked the country.
TPG confirmed McGlashan’s ouster in a statement Thursday.
“Bill McGlashan has been terminated for cause from his positions with TPG and Rise effective immediately. After reviewing the allegations of personal misconduct in the criminal complaint, we believe the behavior described to be inexcusable and antithetical to the values of our entire organization. As we stated in the previous announcement of Mr. McGlashan’s administrative leave, Jim Coulter will take over managing partner responsibilities for TPG Growth and Rise,” TPG said.
More to come
Popular on Variety
John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'
Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'
Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'
Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming
Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'
Two class action lawsuits have already been filed in response to Operation Varsity Blues, the nationwide investigation of cheating on college admissions. In a case filed Thursday in San Francisco Superior Court, a Bay Area mother claims that her son was rejected from certain universities due to cheating by wealthy parents. The suit names 45 [...]
Today, Warner Bros. Records says goodbye to 3300 Warner Blvd. in Burbank — the venerable company’s home since 1975. At the time the label moved into the 89,452-square foot architectural landmark, affectionately dubbed the “ski lodge,” its top artists included James Taylor, the Doobie Brothers, Alice Cooper, Van Morrison and a recently reconfigured British group [...]
UTA has signed model-actress Gigi Gorgeous for representation in all areas. Gorgeous has made a name for herself during the past few years as a YouTube star, transgender activist, author and TV personality. Gorgeous boasts more than 2 million Instagram followers and more than 8 million followers across all of her social media platforms. The [...]
“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty Thursday to a 16-count indictment accusing him of orchestrating a fake hate crime. Smollett appeared in court in Chicago to answer the indictment, which a grand jury returned last Friday. If convicted, the “Empire” star could face three years in prison, though it is also possible he would [...]
Spotify CEO and cofounder Daniel Ek doubled down on his company’s criticism of Apple for what it says are “anticompetitive” practices on its app store during a speech Thursday at the International Conference on Competition in Berlin. Spotify filed an official complaint with the European Commission against Apple in Europe on Wednesday, contending that the [...]
China’s first mainstream science-fiction film, “The Wandering Earth,” has surpassed “Operation Red Sea” to become the country’s second-highest-grossing movie of all time, with $679 million at the local box office and counting. “Crazy Alien,” another title released during last month’s competitive Chinese New Year period, has raked in $327 million domestically. Two more sci-fi movies [...]
Universal Music Group today announced that Dan Morales has been appointed Chief Information Officer (CIO), overseeing UMG’s global technology platforms and developing new systems to expand the company’s analytics and data platforms. Most recently CIO of eBay, Morales will oversee UMG’s global information technology team, as well as the company’s internal and external networks, according [...]