×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Coca-Cola Creates New Bottle for Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Park

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Coca-Cola

Star Wars” takes place “a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away,” as any fan of the popular movie franchise knows. And the process of getting a famous product embedded into a new Disney park based  on “Star Wars” seemed to last for a similar duration.

Coca-Cola and Walt Disney have worked for more than three years to make some of the beverage giant’s best-known products available in “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” the new immersive park experience that opens May 31 at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, and Aug. 29 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL. The result, unveiled Saturday, is a new spherical “orb” container that houses Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Dasani. Coke and Disney also transformed the drinks’ well-known logos into Arabesh, the printed language used in the iconic movies.

“As Disney was figuring out how this ‘land’ would come together, we needed to stay the course with them on that journey,” says Ellen Gutierrez, strategic partnership and brand marketing director, Coca-Cola, in an interview. Coke executives understood they had to “ensure we were staying with the ‘Star Wars’ storyline and connecting with the passion of the consumers who would be coming to the park.”

Related

Coca-Cola has long maintained criteria about how its colors are portrayed, right down to details about lettering and the contours of bottles. Sometimes, however, even the most durable brand has to break the rules.

Coca-Cola’s decision to rework its famous markings and container standards for a shot at quenching the thirst of Disney customers shows the leap even some of the nation’s expert marketing operations need to make when they want to cater to a specific fan base. Anheuser-Busch InBev recently raised eyebrows, for example, when it allowed HBO to take over a Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light to tout the last season of “Game of Thrones.” As part of the agreement, a character from the long-running fantasy drama killed off the popular ad mascot, the Bud Knight. Such a story might normally never seen the light of the day, but hooking on to “Game of Thrones” proved alluring enough that Anheuser allowed the commercial takeover by the WarnerMedia unit (and recently revived the character, anyway).

At “Galaxy’s Edge,” staying true to the look and feel of the world of “Star Wars” is paramount, says Scott Trowbridge, Disney’s lead Imagineer for the park. “This is a fully authentic and immersive world. We really want you to feel like you’ve walked not just on to the set of a “Star Wars” movie, but into the story itself,” he says. “We have had from day one this very important guideline, which was around authenticity. If a thing wouldn’t feel at home in the movie, it shouldn’t feel at home in our land.”

The new parks – 14 acres each – will let fans take part in a grand “Star Wars” adventure that can include taking control of the Millenium Falcon or eating at Oga’s Cantina. Executives at Coca-Cola, which has been a Disney Parks partner since the open of Disneyland in 1955 and Walt Disney World in 1971, felt the company could find a way to become part of the newest experience. “Even the cap on the package was a true collaboration,” says Susan Propp, vice president of strategic partnership marketing for Coca-Cola. The companies have even applied for a patent for the new “overcap” they developed which sits atop the orb and keeps the beverage from spilling.

Over the course of the joint plan to weave Coca-Cola products into the Disney experience, Coke’s designers created dozens of different package prototypes. The idea to use the special “Star Wars” language on the orbs came after Disney Imagineers toured an archive at Coca-Cola’s Atlanta headquarters. Disney visitors who examine the containers will eventually find a label with nutrition information and some more familiar designs associated with the products.

“I had no idea what goes into bottling these kinds of beverages and all the different technologies and design features that help us take these products for granted,” says Disney’s Trowbridge. “Luckily, with our partner’s research and development involved, we were able to create the new packaging together.”

The new drink containers will only be available at “Galaxy’s Edge,” but Trowbridge suspects people who have yet to visit the new attraction will likely see the packages soon. “I kind of feel like these containers, we are going to find very, very few of them” left behind. “They are going to make their way home.”

 

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Biz

  • Coca-Cola Creates New Bottle for Disney's

    Coca-Cola Creates New Bottle for Disney's 'Star Wars' Park

    “Star Wars” takes place “a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away,” as any fan of the popular movie franchise knows. And the process of getting a famous product embedded into a new Disney park based  on “Star Wars” seemed to last for a similar duration. Coca-Cola and Walt Disney have worked for [...]

  • (RED) CEO Deborah Dugan(Montblanc M) Red

    Deborah Dugan to Succeed Neil Portnow as Recording Academy Chief

    Deborah Dugan, CEO of the nonprofit AIDS organization (RED), has been selected to succeed Neil Portnow as the Recording Academy’s president/CEO, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. She will replace outgoing president/CEO Neil Portnow in July; the news was first reported by Billboard. Reps for the Academy and for Dugan either had [...]

  • Sparks Flew in WGA-ATA Meeting as

    Sparks Flew in WGA-ATA Meeting as Negotiations Cratered

    The room at the Beverly Hilton was booked until midnight. But it took only about an hour on Friday afternoon for contract negotiations to break down and war to ensue between the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood’s top talent agencies. UTA co-president Jay Sures and CAA’s Bryan Lourd had testy exchanges with WGA West [...]

  • Blackpink

    Blackpink: Everything You Need to Know About the K-Pop Sensations

    The success of Korean superstars BTS has paved the way for multiple K-pop acts to try their chances in the U.S. — but few will be making their U.S. concert debut with as much panache as Blackpink. This and next weekend, the quartet will be the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella Valley Music [...]

  • Gary Stewart

    Gary Stewart, Veteran of Rhino Records and Apple Music, Dies at 62

    UPDATED: Gary Stewart, a veteran of Rhino Records and Apple Music and a widely known figure on the Los Angeles rock scene for more than 40 years, has died, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office confirmed to Variety. He was 62. The Santa Monica Police Department confirmed that he died by suicide. A Los Angeles [...]

  • Leslie MoonvesVariety's 'Dealmakers Breakfast', Los Angeles,

    Leslie Moonves Forfeited $34.5 Million in CBS Stock Awards Last Year

    Former CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves forfeited $34.5 million in CBS stock awards last year as part of the settlement agreement that saw him ousted from the company he steered for more than 20 years amid a sexual misconduct scandal. Moonves earned a total of $47 million from CBS in 2018, according to CBS’ annual proxy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad