Chuck Lorre, Scott Stuber to Keynote Variety Innovate Summit

CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Big Bang Theory” co-creator and TV producer Chuck Lorre and the head of Netflix Films Scott Stuber will keynote Variety’s Innovate Summit presented by PwC on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles.

Lorre will share the career experiences that lead to his co-creating and executive producing “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” and “Mom.” Lorre’s extensive list of executive producer credits also include “Mike & Molly,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Cybill,” “Dharma & Greg” and “Grace Under Fire.”

Stuber will draw from his experiences overseeing the development, production and acquisition of Netflix films in order to discuss feature-length storytelling in the digital age. Stuber came to the company with deep ties to the creative community and decades of experience producing projects with such filmmakers such as Michael Bay, Alfonso Cuarón and Martin Scorsese.

Variety is proud to lead conversations about the most cutting-edge trends in the entertainment industry, spanning everything from streaming programming to artificial intelligence,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group publisher and chief revenue officer, Variety. “We are also pleased that PwC is again joining us as a presenting partner for this year’s summit.”

“As the competition in media reaches a new high in the coming months, companies will need to innovate, measure and make better decisions. And, at the same time, inspire trust,” said Mark McCaffrey, partner and U.S. technology, media, and telecommunications sector leader for PwC. “We are excited to once again be the presenting partner of Variety’s Innovate, and look forward to thoughtful conversations around today’s explosion of entertainment options – from growing eSports popularity to streaming services.”

The Variety Innovate Summit is a day-long event exploring the technologies transforming today’s entertainment industry. Topics include the science of discovery and curation through artificial intelligence, the streaming platform experience, trust and transparency in advertising and the growth of eSports. The summit will feature speakers Michael Cerda, VP Product, Disney Plus; Portia Archer, VP direct-to-consumer, NBC Sports; Sonu Durgia, director of product management, search, Walmart Labs; and Jesse Redniss, EVP data strategy, WarnerMedia & GM Innovation Lab, WarnerMedia. Roundtable executives from Twitch, Activision Blizzard, NBA 2K League and Pepsico will talk about how the industry is evolving to capitalize on growth and increased engagement worldwide.

HBO, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Universal Pictures, Unilever Prestige and PwC will discuss identifying new technologies that are leading innovation.

