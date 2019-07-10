×

FCC Revises Children’s Programming Rules for Broadcasters

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai speaks with Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., as the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation holds an oversight hearing on the Federal Communications Commission, on Capitol Hill in WashingtonFCC, Washington, USA - 16 Aug 2018
CREDIT: J Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutte

The FCC on Wednesday voted to revise some of the obligations that broadcast TV stations have to carry informational and educational programming for children.

The changes, adopted on a 3-2 vote, reflect the push by broadcasters to loosen the obligations established under the landmark Children’s Television Act in 1990, which established a detailed set of regulations that broadcasters have to comply with in order to retain their licenses from the FCC. The FCC also issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to study other adjustments — what FCC described as effort to “modernize” — to the rules.

The changes implemented on Wednesday include expanding by one hour the time periods in which stations can run programs that comply with CTA rules. Stations can now carry educational/informational programming as early as 6 a.m., rather than 7 a.m., through 10 p.m.

TV stations under the CTA are obligated to run 156 hours a year of educational and informational (E/I) programming. Under the rule changes, stations are allowed to carry up to 52 hours a year of E/I programming in the form of specials or short-form content rather than ongoing series. Stations can also shift up to 13 hours of programming per quarter onto a multicast stream rather than their primary broadcast channel.

Related

Broadcasters applauded FCC chairman Ajit Pai for championing the revisions as overdue recognition of the vast changes in the programming marketplace, thanks to the fragmentation of viewing across hundreds of channels. Broadcasters feel the CTA rules are out of date in a world where so many young viewers watch niche cable channels and on-demand programming. The obligation to carry low-rated children’s programming has economic consequences at a time when stations are already dealing with shrinking profit margins.

“NAB thanks the FCC for modernizing its kidvid rules to allow broadcasters to better serve children and communities,” the National Assn. of Broadcasters said in a statement. “Chairman Pai and Commissioner (Michael) O’Rielly deserve enormous credit for championing common-sense regulations designed for the way children and families consume video in the 21st century.”

The commission said it will begin further study of proposed changes to allow broadcasters to satisfy their kidvid obligations through “efforts to sponsor children’s programming aired on other in-market stations,” the FCC said.

FCC commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks voted against the rule changes. Rosenworcel said the lack of affordable access to pay TV and broadband service for some viewers means that broadcast TV remains a vital and primary source of news and entertainment for many families.

“Shame on us for deciding that (the changing marketplace) has rendered children’s television policies obsolete. Shame on us for using this as an excuse to cut children’s television and make it harder for parents to find safe content on the screen,” Rosenworcel said in a statement. “That’s what we do here. Today the FCC decides that we can cut these policies because in the internet age they are no longer needed. Nothing could be further than the truth.”

(Pictured: FCC chairman Ajit Pai)

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • FCC Chairman Ajit Pai speaks with

    FCC Revises Children's Programming Rules for Broadcasters

    The FCC on Wednesday voted to revise some of the obligations that broadcast TV stations have to carry informational and educational programming for children. The changes, adopted on a 3-2 vote, reflect the push by broadcasters to loosen the obligations established under the landmark Children’s Television Act in 1990, which established a detailed set of [...]

  • The Circus Showtime

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Sets 'The Circus' Season 4 Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime sets the premiere date for season 4 of its docu-series “The Circus,” and Pop TV orders a new coming-of-age comedy “Best Intentions.” CASTING Hulu has added four new series regulars to its upcoming original series “Reprisal.” Craig Tate is joining the cast as former Special Forces operative Earl, Wavvy Jonez [...]

  • The Hills New Beginnings MTV

    TV Review: 'The Hills: New Beginnings'

    It’s hard to imagine loyalists of “The Hills” — the MTV network’s brilliant reality soap opera, which aired in its first run from 2006 to 2010 — finding much to keep them tuned into the ambitiously subtitled “The Hills: New Beginnings,” which began its run last month. The new series is focused on a group [...]

  • Friends

    'Friends' Will Still Be There for You on Netflix — Abroad — Plus Other HBO Max Takeaways

    Now that WarnerMedia has dropped details on its standalone subscription video-on-demand streamer HBO Max, which launches in the spring of 2020, the arsenal on each front of the forthcoming streaming service battle is coming into view. HBO Max’s promised library points to a solid offense that notably includes exclusive licensing of all 10 seasons of [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Freddie Jones, Actor in 'The Elephant Man,' Dies at 91

    Freddie Jones, the British actor who over a nearly 70-year career played such memorable roles as the sadistic freakshow owner in David Lynch’s “The Elephant Man,” died July 9 in the U.K., according to numerous British media reports. He was 91. The father of actor Toby Jones, he had more recently been appearing on British [...]

  • Amy Hartwick ABC Studios

    Amy Hartwick Exits ABC Studios Head of Comedy Role

    Amy Hartwick has stepped down as ABC Studios’ head of comedy, Variety has confirmed. The news of Hartwick’s departure comes on the same day as the studio revealed a significant re-shuffle at the top, which saw studio head Patrick Moran, who hired Hartwick, and business operations executive vice president Howard Davine leave the company, with Jonnie Davis [...]

  • POSE -- "Never Knew Love Like

    'Pose' Star Angelica Ross Joins 'American Horror Story: 1984'

    Angelica Ross is adding another Ryan Murphy series to her resume. Ross, who has played Candy Abundance Ferocity on the first two seasons of the critically-acclaimed “Pose,” is joining the upcoming season of “American Story.” Murphy made the announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, less than a day after the most recent episode of “Pose” portrayed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad