Chicago Sues Jussie Smollett to Recoup Cost of Hate Crime Probe

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Jussie Smollett
CREDIT: Paul Beaty/AP

The city of Chicago sued “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on Thursday, as it seeks to recoup the cost of police overtime spent investigating his alleged hate crime.

Smollett is accused of staging the Jan. 29 assault, in which he claimed to have been beaten by two men who shouted racist and homophobic epithets and put a noose around his neck. Smollett was indicted for filing false statements, but the criminal charges were dropped on March 26.

The “Empire” actor continues to maintain his innocence, and refused the city’s demand to pay the police overtime costs. The Chicago Police Department calculates that 1,836 hours of overtime were expended in the search for Smollett’s attackers, costing taxpayers $130,106.15. Under a city ordinance, the city is entitled to recoup three times its total damages, or about $390,000. The city will also seek unspecified attorneys’ fees and costs.

The civil complaint was filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court. Last week, Smollett’s attorney, Mark Geragos, accused the city of trying to harass and intimidate his client. Geragos argued that it was unprecedented for the city to seek a file a suit for false statements after the state’s attorney’s office dropped criminal charges, and that doing so would violate Smollett’s rights not to be subjected to “double jeopardy.”

