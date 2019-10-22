×

Judge Refuses to Dismiss Chicago’s Lawsuit Against Jussie Smollett

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jussie Smollett
CREDIT: Paul Beaty/AP

A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the City of Chicago, which is seeking to recoup investigative costs from former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Judge Virginia M. Kendall rejected Smollett’s contention that he should not be made to pay $130,000 in police overtime costs, plus $260,000 in damages, because he could not have foreseen how seriously the police would take his hate crime report. The judge also faulted Smollett’s attorneys for its “attempts to muddy the waters with irrelevant arguments.”

Smollett told police on Jan. 29 that he had been assaulted on the street by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs, poured bleach on him, and shouted that this was “MAGA country.” The Chicago Police Department engaged in an intensive investigation, ultimately concluding that Smollett had staged the attack.

Smollett was indicted on 16 counts of filing a false police report, but those charges were later dismissed in a controversial move by the State’s Attorney’s Office. Smollett was written out of the last season of “Empire,” and has continued to maintain his innocence.

The City of Chicago sued Smollett, arguing that he should pay for the investigation under the city’s False Statements Ordinance. Smollett’s attorneys argued that the city was trying to improperly relitigate a case that had already been dismissed in criminal court. They also claimed that Smollett could not have foreseen the police response to his initial report.

Kendall held that the intensive investigation was foreseeable, especially given the combustible nature of the allegations.

“The natural, ordinary and reasonable consequence of a police report like this one — a racist, homophobic physical assault in which masked attackers invoked the President of the United States’ official campaign slogan — is an intensive, sprawling investigation like the one that took place,” Kendall wrote. “Smollett contends that police overtime pay is not ‘foreseeable in the normal course of events,’ but this is hardly the normal course of events — most crime victims, for instance, do not have the opportunity to discuss the crime on ‘Good Morning
America.’ The allegations were taken seriously by the Chicago Police Department in significant part due to the high profile of the claimant and the extreme nature of the accusations.”

The city still must prove its allegations either in a summary judgment motion or at trial.

More Biz

  • Jussie Smollett

    Judge Refuses to Dismiss Chicago's Lawsuit Against Jussie Smollett

    A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the City of Chicago, which is seeking to recoup investigative costs from former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. Judge Virginia M. Kendall rejected Smollett’s contention that he should not be made to pay $130,000 in police overtime costs, plus $260,000 in damages, because he [...]

  • It Is 'Unlikely’ That PledgeMusic Artists

    It Is 'Unlikely’ That PledgeMusic Artists and Creditors Will Be Paid, Receiver Says

    PledgeMusic, the direct-to-fan marketplace that went out of business earlier this year, was more than $7.4 million in debt when it entered liquidation, and its receiver says it is “unlikely” that artists and others owed money by the company will be paid, according to a report from the bank-appointed receiver. “I do not anticipate that [...]

  • Lori Loughlin

    Lori Loughlin Charged With Bribery in College Admissions Case

    Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted on a charge of conspiring to commit federal programs bribery on Tuesday, in connection with allegations that they paid $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin and Giannulli already faced charges of conspiring to commit mail fraud and money [...]

  • Gary Newman

    Fox TV Group Alum Gary Newman Joins Attention Capital as Executive Partner

    Former Fox TV Group chairman Gary Newman has joined Attention Capital, the startup venture launched earlier this year by another Fox alumnus, Joe Marchese. Newman and another media biz veteran, Lisa Gersh, were named Tuesday as executive partners of Attention Capital. Newman will focus on acquisition and investment opportunities. Marchese, who previously headed advertising sales [...]

  • Clio-Brand-Storytelling-Award

    Clio Awards, Brand Storytelling Team to Launch 'Storytelling for Good' Award

    Clio, the international advertising awards competition, announced Clio Brand Storytelling, a new program in partnership with Brand Storytelling, a media company exclusively built to support and inspire investment in the practice of brand-funded content. The inaugural Storytelling for Good Award will celebrate branded entertainment and content that promotes or creates awareness for a cause, foundation, [...]

  • Matt Lauer Kurt Sutter

    From Sutter to Lauer, Hollywood Sees a Flurry of Letters From the Edge (Column)

    Let’s talk about the whacked-out letters that hit the media sphere in the past eight days. One was that bizarre mea culpa dropped Oct. 17 by the no-holds-barred showrunner Kurt Sutter in response to getting canned from his series “Mayans MC.” No stranger to complaints of unprofessional behavior on his sets over the years, Sutter [...]

  • ICM Partners

    ICM Partners Promotes Victoria Gutierrez, Charlotte Lichtman and Brittany Perlmuter

    ICM Partners has promoted three — Victoria Gutierrez, Charlotte Lichtman and Brittany Perlmuter — to agent. Gutierrez will work in the concerts department, Lichtman will be an agent in the international and independent film department and Perlmuter moves to the talent department focusing on comedy. Gutierrez started her career at ICM Partners in 2014, working [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad