Cher Reveals 2020 Dates for ‘Here We Go Again’ Tour

Cher has extended her “Here We Go Again Tour” with a battery of dates extending well into 2020. A complete list of upcoming shows is below, and includes previously announced 2019 dates. On the North American run alone Cher has already sold more than 540,000 tickets.

Nile Rodgers & Chic will continue as the special guest for the North American outing. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced dates kick off March 6 in El Paso.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. Cher fan club members will have access to tickets with a presale starting Tuesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m. ET com.

Cher will also be performing on the season finale of “Dancing With the Stars” on November 25.

CHER 2020 TOUR DATES – Tickets on sale Friday, November 8:

Friday, March 6, 2020 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center Sunday, March 8, 2020 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena Tuesday, March 10, 2020 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center Thursday, March 12, 2020 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Saturday, March 14, 2020 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena Monday, March 16, 2020 Memphis, TN FedExForum Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC Friday, March 20, 2020 Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum Sunday, March 22, 2020 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Thursday, March 26, 2020 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center Thursday, April 9, 2020 Madison, WI Kohl Center Saturday, April 11, 2020 Fargo, ND Fargodome Monday, April 13, 2020 Green Bay, WI Resch Center Thursday, April 16, 2020 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena Saturday, April 18, 2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Monday, April 20, 2020 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday, April 22, 2020 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena Friday, April 24, 2020 Casper, WY Casper Events Center Sunday, April 26, 2020 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Thursday, April 30, 2020 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Saturday, May 2, 2020 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena Monday, May 4, 2020 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

CHER 2019 TOUR DATES – Tickets on sale now: