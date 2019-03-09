Charter Files Supreme Court Petition in Byron Allen Racial Discrimination Suit

Charter Communications has taken its fight in a racial discrimination suit filed by Byron Allen to the Supreme Court.

Charter on Friday filed a petition for the high court to review its appeal of the civil rights lawsuit Allen’s Entertainment Studios filed against the cable giant in 2016. Allen’s case rests on a post-Civil War era law designed to ensure African-Americans were treated equally with white citizens in their ability to force contracts. Allen maintains Charter, the nation’s second-largest cable operator behind Comcast, and other major distributors have violated that claim by refusing to carry the cable channels offered by Entertainment Studios, one of the few media companies that is wholly owned by an African-American.

Charter maintains that it did not discriminate on the basis of race in its decision not to carry Entertainment Studio’s suite of more than a dozen lifestyle cable channels including Comedy.tv, Pets.tv, Cars.tv and other niche-targeted outlets. At the same time, Charter also asserts that it has a First Amendment right to take racial matters into consideration when making editorial decisions, a claim designed to counter Allen’s legal argument and the federal Ninth Circuit appellate decision that overturned a lower court’s decision to dismiss Allen’s case.

Charter buttressed that claim with examples showing that racial considerations in editorial judgment are allowed by law. It cited such varied examples as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash “Hamilton” and the website the Root.