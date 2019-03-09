Charter Files Supreme Court Petition in Byron Allen Racial Discrimination Suit

Charter on Friday filed a petition for the high court to review its appeal of the civil rights lawsuit Allen’s Entertainment Studios filed against the cable giant in 2016. Allen’s case rests on a post-Civil War era law designed to ensure African-Americans were treated equally with white citizens in their ability to force contracts. Allen maintains Charter, the nation’s second-largest cable operator behind Comcast, and other major distributors have violated that claim by refusing to carry the cable channels offered by Entertainment Studios, one of the few media companies that is wholly owned by an African-American.
Charter maintains that it did not discriminate on the basis of race in its decision not to carry Entertainment Studio’s suite of more than a dozen lifestyle cable channels including Comedy.tv, Pets.tv, Cars.tv and other niche-targeted outlets. At the same time, Charter also asserts that it has a First Amendment right to take racial matters into consideration when making editorial decisions, a claim designed to counter Allen’s legal argument and the federal Ninth Circuit appellate decision that overturned a lower court’s decision to dismiss Allen’s case.
Charter buttressed that claim with examples showing that racial considerations in editorial judgment are allowed by law. It cited such varied examples as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash “Hamilton” and the website the Root.
“Just a few examples confirm that the Ninth Circuit’s purportedly bright-line pronouncement about the relationship between race and content is elusive and incoherent. ‘Invisible Man’ and ‘The Color Purple’ would be a very different books if they were written by white men. Or to use the Ninth Circuit’s own example, forcing a bookseller to include white or Asian authors would make a hash of an editorial decision to feature only books written by African American authors,” Charter stated in its filing. “The bookseller could make that race-conscious decision on the view that such authors have been underrepresented in the past and the bookstore’s mission is to promote such authors without regard to the substantive content of their works.”
Entertainment Studios has a similar suit pending against Comcast. The company reached a settlement in another suit against AT&T and its DirecTV unit in late 2015 when the satcaster picked up seven Entertainment Studios channels.
Entertainment Studios representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Popular on Variety
Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters
Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019
'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary
Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars
Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars
Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub
Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'
Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'
Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'
Charter Communications has taken its fight in a racial discrimination suit filed by Byron Allen to the Supreme Court. Charter on Friday filed a petition for the high court to review its appeal of the civil rights lawsuit Allen’s Entertainment Studios filed against the cable giant in 2016. Allen’s case rests on a post-Civil War [...]
“SMILF” is coming to an end at Showtime after two seasons. The cancellation comes after it was reported in December that “SMILF” producer ABC Studios opened an investigation into series creator, star, and showrunner Frankie Shaw after actress Samara Weaving raised concerns to fellow cast member Rosie O’Donnell and one of the show’s directors after [...]
Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety’s television podcast. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Daniel Holloway, talks with Kal Penn, the host of the documentary series “This Giant Beast That is the Global Economy,” which is currently available to stream on Amazon. The series sees Penn travel around the world, meeting key players behind some [...]
In today’s roundup, BBC America releases a trailer for season two of “Killing Eve” and Zazie Beetz joins “The Twilight Zone” on CBS All Access. DATES “Running with Beto,” the behind-the-scenes look at Beto O’Rourke‘s rise to political fame and narrow defeat by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, will debut on HBO on May 28. The [...]
“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 16 counts of filing a false police report, stemming from his alleged staging of a Jan. 29 hate attack, Variety has confirmed. Smollett had previously been charged with a single count of filing a false police report, which carries the possibility of up to three years in [...]
Lakeshore Entertainment has put its film library on the block as it seeks to expand its activities in television. The company quietly began shopping its 300-title library earlier this year. Moelis & Co. is handling the sale process. “Over the past 20 years, Lakeshore has built a top-tier 300-title motion picture library through production and [...]
The former press aide to ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions will revise her planned role at CNN after details of the hire sparked controversy. Sarah Isgur Flores, a Republican press strategist, had planned to join CNN to help manage coverage of politics. But news of the move generated two common maladies associated with the current media [...]