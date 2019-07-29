Chance the Rapper Manager Pat Corcoran Teams With Warner for 99 Neighbors Project

Pat Corcoran — longtime manager of Chance the Rapper and founder of the entertainment company Nice Work — today announced that he is joining forces with Warner Records for the release of the new project by the Vermont-based music collective 99 Neighbors.

“The partnership with Warner started with a phone call to my friend Chris Morris,” Corcoran said. “Chris and I have gotten to know each other well via Chance and Skrillex collaborating over the years. My intention was to be able to partner with a group that could allow me to work closer to the art while the label group could help amplify the distribution, marketing and promotion. The strategy allows Nice Work to step fully into what we love and what we feel we do best; bringing artists and fans closer together via innovative marketing, unparalleled artist-first service and unrelenting determination to protect and promote creators who move us with their music. Sitting with Aaron Bay-Schuck, Tom Corson, Warren Gesin, and Chris a few times allowed the idea to really flourish.”

99 Neighbors was founded by hip-hop vocalists Sam Paulino and Hanknative along with producer Somba. The group has expanded to include photographers, designers and musicians, including vocalists Swank and Aidan Ostby, graphic designer/photographer Shane Kaseta, DJ/producer Jared Fier and guitarist/producer Julian Segar-Reid (aka Juju).

99 Neighbors will debut a new track and video for “Fake Pods” tomorrow as the first release of the Nice Work / Warner Records Partnership. Other musical artists on Nice Work, which also features film, radio, television and merchandise divisions, include AlunaGeorge and Knox Fortune.