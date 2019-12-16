×

Chance the Rapper Cancels 'Big Day' Arena Tour

Jem Aswad

Chance the Rapper announced on Sunday that he has cancelled his arena tour in support of his most recent album, “Big Day.” He had postponed it just five days before it was scheduled to start in September; the tour had been rescheduled to launch in San Diego on Jan. 15.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.”

While he said both the postponement and cancellation were due to family commitments — he and his wife welcomed a baby girl in September — the time was not ideal for an arena tour for other reasons as well: While his “Big Day” album debuted strong at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in August, the album faded from the chart after just 19 weeks; its predecessor, the 2016 hit “Coloring Book,” remained in the 200 for 125 weeks.

“Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year,” he concluded. “I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. “I truly love you and God bless.”

Chance announced the ambitious 35-date arena tour — which included dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Los Angeles Forum — back in July; Lil Yachty and Taylor Bennett were opening acts. However, just five days before its first date, he announced the tour would be postponed so he could spend time with his wife and newborn child.

 

