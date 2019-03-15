LAPD Investigating Suspicious Package at Century City Mall; No Sign of Shooter

The Westfield Century City mall near Beverly Hills was evacuated Friday afternoon after reports of a man with a gun.

The LAPD responded in force, but found no evidence of a shooter or victims, according to the department’s Twitter feed. The call came in at 12:42 p.m.

LAPD Officers responded to multiple calls of a “Man with a Gun” at the Century City Mall, and as mentioned earlier, we have NO evidence of a shooting or victims at this time. Please stay clear of the mall until he have finished clearing it. https://t.co/6e4kWjNDXm — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 15, 2019

Videos posted to social media showed people running away from the mall exits, or locked inside stores. Police asked people at the mall to remain calm and shelter in place as officers continue to clear the scene. The LAPD later said they were investigating a suspicious package.

The mall is close to the Fox studio, CAA, ICM and Miramax, as well as numerous law offices. Fox advised employees to avoid the mall. The Miramax building at 1901 Avenue of the Stars was reportedly on lockdown. Students at nearby Beverly Hills High were reportedly asked to shelter in place.

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum happened to be at the mall, and tweeted that he was in a “secure location.”