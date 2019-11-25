×
Celine Dion Soars to the Top of the Rolling Stone Album Chart

CREDIT: Kevin Mazur / Courtesy Rogers & Cowan

Celine Dion’s first album in three years and Billie Eilish’s first new song in six months have soared to the top of the Rolling Stone Album and Songs charts, respectively.

“Courage,” Dion’s first album since 2016’s “Encore un Soir,” racked up more than 120,000 album-equivalent units, pushed along by sales of the album that accompanied each ticket sold to her world tour behind the album.

Dion topped rapper Tory Lanez, whose “Chixtape 5” debuted at No. 2 with 87,000 album-equivalent units, including 92.1 million streams. Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” and Taylor Swift’s “Lover” both hung in the top 5 with 70,500 and 55,800 album-equivalent units, respectively.

As of Monday afternoon, Billie Eilish rode the buzz around her American Music Awards performance to see her newest single, “All I Ever Wanted,” climb to the top of the Top 100 Songs list, with 20.5 million streams.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of 87,500 equivalent units the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

 

