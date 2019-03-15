×

CBS Agrees to $1.25 Million Settlement in Sumner Redstone Pay Suit

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sumner Redstone
CREDIT: Greg Allen/REX/Shutterstock

CBS has agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit which accused the company of paying millions to former chairman Sumner Redstone after he was incapacitated by illness.

The suit was filed in Delaware Chancery Court in July 2016 on behalf of shareholder R.A. Feuer. It accused the CBS board of directors of improperly paying Redstone $13.5 million in salary and bonuses since 2014.

At the time, Redstone’s health had badly deteriorated, and he was barely able to communicate. Redstone, who is now 95, resigned as chairman in February 2016. He continued to receive a $1 million salary as chairman emeritus, which was subsequently reduced to $50,000 a year in July 2017.

In a ruling in April 2018, Chancellor Andre Bouchard threw out the shareholder claims regarding Redstone’s $9 million bonus paid in 2014. However, the ruling allowed the claims to proceed accusing CBS’s directors of breaching their fiduciary duty by paying $4.4 million in salary to Redstone. The suit also accused Redstone of unjust enrichment for receiving the $1 million salary as chairman emeritus. That claim also was allowed to go forward.

In a settlement filed Friday, CBS’s insurer will pay $1.25 million to resolve the dispute. The funds will go back into CBS’s general coffers, not to shareholders.

Under the agreement, the CBS directors and Redstone do not admit to wrongdoing, and are not obliged to pay anything personally.

Redstone remains chairman and CEO of National Amusements Inc., which owns nearly 80% of the voting stock of CBS and Viacom.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • 2019 Guadalajara Festival, Takeaways

    Guadalajara: First Details of Guillermo del Toro’s Animation Center, Takeaways

    ’Petra,’ ‘Midnight Family ‘ Win Big at Guadalajara The 34th Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG), boasting a new general director, Estrella Araiza, wrapped March 15 with a bevy of cash prizes spread out among several categories. Documentaries ruled, led by Premio Mezcal best film and best director winner “Midnight Family” by Luke Lorentzen, who also lensed [...]

  • Sumner Redstone

    CBS Agrees to $1.25 Million Settlement in Sumner Redstone Pay Suit

    CBS has agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit which accused the company of paying millions to former chairman Sumner Redstone after he was incapacitated by illness. The suit was filed in Delaware Chancery Court in July 2016 on behalf of shareholder R.A. Feuer. It accused the CBS board of directors of [...]

  • Shrill

    A Fat Girl's Take on 'Shrill' (Column)

    A week after “Captain Marvel” lit up the box office, fighting off superhero fatigue and online trolls who feel a female superhero isn’t “realistic,” since apparently only men can shoot fire from their hands, there’s another project that is looking to break barriers. On Friday, streaming service Hulu drops all six episodes of “Shrill,” a [...]

  • Khloe Kardashian The Bachelorette

    'The Bachelorette': ABC Exec Reveals if Khloe Kardashian Was Ever Actually in Talks

    Before Hannah B. was announced as the next leading lady on ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” Khloe Kardashian’s name was brought into the casting conversation, thanks to Mike Fleiss, the creator of “The Bachelor” franchise. Fleiss — who is known to generate attention for his unfiltered tweets — wrote on Twitter that Kardashian was in talks to [...]

  • Lady Gaga - - Best Original

    Golden Globes Sets 2020 Date

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has set next year’s Golden Globes ceremony for Jan. 5, 2020. Produced by Dick Clark Productions in partnership with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards air on NBC, and are viewed in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Globes fall just two days before Oscar nomination balloting closes [...]

  • Freddie Prinze Jr First Impressions

    Freddie Prinze Jr. Joins Nancy Drew Pilot at CW

    Freddie Prinze Jr. has boarded the Nancy Drew pilot which is in the works at the CW, Variety has learned. He will play Nancy’s father, Carson Drew, who is described as a dynamic attorney who has become estranged from Nancy following the recent death of his beloved wife – but his attempts to reconnect with his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad