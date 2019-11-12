×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Sees Q3 Profit Drop on Increased Investment in Programming

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joseph R. Ianniello, President and Acting CEO, CBS Corporation Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS ©2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: CBS

CBS Corp. said third quarter profit dropped as investments in new series for its linear and digital outlets and costs associated with its pending merger with Viacom Inc. overcame increases in revenue during the period.

The New York owner of the CBS television network and the Showtime premium-cable service is expected to merger with corporate sibling Viacom – both are controlled by the Redstone family through the movie-exhibition company, National Amusements Inc. – in December.

CBS continues to “increase our investment in our premium content and direct-to-consumer streaming services, which is the cornerstone of our growth strategy,” said CBS CEO Joseph Ianniello, in a prepared statement.

More to come…

 

 

More TV

  • Ricky Gervais Golden Globes 2016

    Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais Returning as Host For Fifth Time

    Ricky Gervais is back. The comedian is returning as host of the Golden Globes for the fifth time. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association made the announcement Tuesday morning. “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” [...]

  • Disney Plus Technical Issues

    Disney Plus Users Complain of Login Problems, Service Errors on Launch Day

    Disney Plus opened its doors Tuesday — but some fans immediately faced problems trying to access the streaming service. Multiple users on social media said they had trouble signing in to Disney Plus when it first went live, while others said they had problems accessing specific content or using features (like setting up a watch [...]

  • Joseph R. Ianniello, President and Acting

    CBS Sees Q3 Profit Drop on Increased Investment in Programming

    CBS Corp. said third quarter profit dropped as investments in new series for its linear and digital outlets and costs associated with its pending merger with Viacom Inc. overcame increases in revenue during the period. The New York owner of the CBS television network and the Showtime premium-cable service is expected to merger with corporate [...]

  • Another Drama Series About Austrian Empress

    Another Period Drama Series About Austrian Empress Sisi Is in the Works

    Another TV head-to-head is brewing with the announcement of a second period drama series about Austrian Empress Elisabeth II – known as Sisi – in the works. Germany’s Story House Pictures and Austria-based Satel Film, which made Netflix’s “Freud,” are collaborating on “Sisi,” a six-part drama that goes into production in 2020. News of the project [...]

  • Disney Plus Launches; Two Episodes of

    Two Episodes of 'The Mandalorian,' Other Originals to Drop This Week as Disney Plus Goes Live

    New episodes of Disney Plus original series dropped Tuesday as the streaming service went live in three countries, with second installments of “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian” and other shows set to become available just a few days later. Disney’s new direct-to-consumer service launched Tuesday in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, with company chief [...]

  • Carolyn McCall

    ITV Revenues Dip in ‘Uncertain Environment,’ but Content Sales Rise

    ITV revenues were down by 2% in the first nine months of 2019. CEO Carolyn McCall, who has set a strategy refresh in motion, said the U.K.-based broadcaster’s performance was in line with its expectations, adding that, “although the economic environment continues to be uncertain, we are making good progress in executing our strategy.” Total [...]

  • DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Boy

    Sean Spicer Voted Off 'Dancing With the Stars'

    Sean Spicer will no longer appear on America’s television sets every Monday evening, at least as part of “Dancing With the Stars.” The former White House press secretary was voted off “DWTS” Monday night despite President Donald Trump’s earlier tweet urging the American people to vote for Spicer on ABC’s dancing competition show. The tweet [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad