CBS Corp. Delivers Strong Second Quarter Earnings as Viacom Merger Talks Proceed

Cynthia Littleton

CBS Corp. delivered strong second quarter earnings on Thursday, posting top and bottom line growth as the company prepares for the transformation of a merger with its corporate sibling Viacom.

CBS reported what it described as record second quarter revenue of $3.81 billion, up 10% from the comparable quarter last year. Operating income was up 5% to $695 million. Net earnings climbed 10% to $440 million. CBS’ numbers met or beat Wall Street analysts expectations for the quarter.

“CBS delivered another outstanding quarter as we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy, which is to invest in our premium content and direct-to-consumer streaming services,” said Joe Ianniello, president and Acting CEO of CBS Corp. “We achieved double-digit revenue growth in the second quarter, with increases in each of our three key revenue sources. Our direct-to-consumer services, CBS All Access and Showtime, continue to perform strongly, helping fuel a 13% increase in affiliate and subscription fee revenue for the quarter. And we remain on track to reach our goal of 25 million subscribers combined by 2022. Meanwhile, advertising grew 7%, and we have continued momentum as we head into the back half of the year, thanks to another robust upfront, with solid gains in pricing. Content licensing also had a very strong quarter, up 12%, as we continue to build a lucrative portfolio by creating must-have programming for our own content brands in addition to highly successful content for third-party platforms. So with our strong quarterly results we’re reporting today and the prospects we have before us, we feel even better about our future as a global multiplatform premium content company.”

