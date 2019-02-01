×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Nears Sell-Out of Super Bowl Advertising (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Super Bowl LI Tom Brady
CREDIT: Sean Ryan/IPS/REX/Shutterstock

CBS is almost sold out of its Super Bowl commercial inventory, according to  people with knowledge of the network’s sales process,  nearing an end to what is always a frenzied process to sew up millions of dollars in advertising revenue.

The network has secured agreements for the last few slots it has available for broadcast in Super Bowl LIII, which is slated to air this Sunday, these people said. CBS needs to work with the National Football League to secure certain approvals for these recent sponsors, these people said.  And while the network is keeping the business window open in case of last-minute changes or late inquiries from clients, the news should come as a relief: NBC’s 2018 broadcast of Super Bowl LII secured $482 million in commercials in the game and in pre- and post-game coverage, according to Kantar Media, a tracker of ad spending.

CBS has been seeking between $5.1 million and $5.3 million for a package of advertising that includes a 30-second spot in the game as well as some digital inventory, according to people familiar with the matter.

CBS had to navigate some headwinds before moving to the end of its Super Bowl sales process. Coca-Cola and Fiat Chrysler, two advertisers that for years have purchased multiple ads in each year’s Big Game, opted to sit on the sidelines in 2019. Coke is running an ad just before kickoff, while Fiat Chrysler has opted to run ads in digital venues around the event. What’s more, CBS had to contend with a decline in interest from U.S. car manufacturers as well as movie studios, these people said.

Technology and telecommunications companies appear to have saved the game. A range of big tech firms – companies that have come forward so far include Amazon, Google, T-Mobile, Microsoft and Sprint – have rushed into the 2019 Super Bowl. Some of these companies have goods and services to sell. Others are pushing streaming-video content. Amazon intends to boost its new dramatic series “Hanna,” and Hulu has also purchased a 30-second commercial.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Biz

  • Super Bowl LI Tom Brady

    CBS Nears Sell-Out of Super Bowl Advertising (EXCLUSIVE)

    CBS is almost sold out of its Super Bowl commercial inventory, according to  people with knowledge of the network’s sales process,  nearing an end to what is always a frenzied process to sew up millions of dollars in advertising revenue. The network has secured agreements for the last few slots it has available for broadcast [...]

  • Grammy Task Force Unveils Initiative for

    Recording Academy Task Force Unveils Initiative for Female Producers, Engineers

    Today, the Recording Academy’s Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion announced a new initiative that aims to expand opportunities for female music producers and engineers. The Producer & Engineer Inclusion Initiative is the inaugural action of a larger strategy to address gender inequity in the music industry; the Task Force was formed last March in [...]

  • Sirius XM Completes Acquisition of Pandora

    Sirius XM Completes Acquisition of Pandora

    As expected, Sirius XM Holdings today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Pandora Media, making it “the world’s largest audio entertainment company,” according to the announcement. After years of discussion, Sirius XM acquired Pandora in a $3.5 billion deal last year. Jim Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of SiriusXM, said, “This is a tremendous [...]

  • Sony Corp USA Building Placeholder Logo

    Sony Quarterly Earnings Surge

    Japanese electronics giant Sony reported $3.78 billion of net profit in the three months to December, the third quarter of its financial year, which runs to the end of March. Revenues amounted to $21.3 billion. The company’s pictures division, which spans film and TV, content and channels, reported improved profits of $102 million, up from [...]

  • Jeff Bezos

    Amazon Punches Out 20% Increase in Sales and a Record $3 Billion Profit in Q4

    Amazon topped Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter of 2018, posting revenue up 20%, to $72.4 billion, and a record net profit of $3 billion. However, Amazon’s revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2019 was below analyst forecasts, sending the stock down as much as 2% in after-hours trading. The company, which is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad