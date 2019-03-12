CBS’ Joe Ianniello Talks Streaming Growth, ‘Churn’ vs. ‘Pause’ and Carriage Deals to Come

Joe Ianniello, CBS president and acting CEO, has a new name for the process known for decades in the pay-TV arena as “churn.”

Ianniello, speaking Tuesday morning at the Deutsche Bank Media and Telecom conference in Palm Beach, Fla., said the company’s internal shorthand for the loss of a CBS All Access subscriber is to consider them on “pause” rather than gone for good.

The usage data on All Access and feedback from subscribers has proven to the CBS team taht the introduction of new content can motivate users to re-establish their subscriptions. And turning back on a streaming service can happen at any time with a couple of keystrokes — a much simpler process than with traditional MVPDs that require a subscriber to return costly set-top boxes and other equipment to a distributor.

“We don’t call it churn we call it pausing,” Ianniello said. “Because they come back when we launch new original content, or when we get the NFL or we put (professional) golf on. We want to limit or eliminate all of the pauses,” Ianniello said.

Ianniello’s early morning Q&A with Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Kraft was notable as a platform for the executive who is a contender for the permanent CEO job at CBS. Ianniello has been acting CEO ever since CBS’ longtime leader, Leslie Moonves, was forced out n September amid a storm of sexual misconduct allegations. There was no mention during the 45-minute session of the CEO search process under way or the speculation that CBS will be nudged back into a merger with Viacom soon by controlling shareholder Shari Redstone.

Ianniello talked up the growth trajectory of CBS All Access and Showtime’s standalone app and how CBS was the canary in the coalmine among Big Media players in going OTT. CBS last month raised its subscriber projections for All Access and Showtime to 25 million by 2022. At present, both services have about 4 million subscribers apiece.

Ianniello said the impetus to launch All Access in 2014 and standalone Showtime in 2015 was to prove to MVPDs that CBS Corp. content was worth top dollar in carriage fees. CBS’ run as America’s most-watched network for 11 years in a row deserves premium pricing, Ianniello argued.

“We are the most-watched network bar none across broadcast and cable, so we provide the most value to their offering and we expect to be paid fairly for it,” Ianniello said. The economics of CBS’ wholly owned streaming platforms are better for the Eye and traditional carriage agreements with MVPDs. “Now we’re sitting here with millions of subscribers paying us significantly more than any third-party distributor pays us.”

CBS will test its strength in the coming months as it has carriage renewals looming with DirecTV this year and Comcast next year. Distributors are taking a hard line on programming costs at a time when the traditional cable and satellite TV operators are struggling to adapt to consumers’ embrace of streaming platforms and lower-cost TV bundles. Ianniello said the long list of renewals that CBS has inked in recent years with smaller MVPDs should set the market rate for deals with the nation’s largest MVPDs.

“The marketplace has spoken,”Ianniello said. “We’ve done lots of these since 2013 you really haven’t heard about a dust-up with CBS,” Ianniello said. “We’re now six years from the blackout we had (in 2013) with Time Warner Cable. That gives us a lot of proof points along the way.”

