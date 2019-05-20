×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Credit Union Manager Pleads Guilty to $40 Million Fraud

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
CBS Studios Exterior
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety

The manager of a credit union for CBS employees pleaded guilty in Los Angeles federal court on Monday to a $40 million embezzlement scheme.

Edward Rostohar, 62, was arrested in March after the scheme began to unravel. According to prosecutors, he admitted to stealing money from the bank for the last 20 years.

Rostohar is set to be sentenced on Sept. 16. Prosecutors are expected to seek up to 15 years in prison, thanks largely to the magnitude of the losses. In the plea agreement, he agreed to forfeit various bank accounts and personal property, including watches, jewelry, a Tesla and a Porsche, as well as precious coins and bars seized from the Porsche.

Authorities believe that Rostohar gambled away much of the proceeds of the fraud. He is also accused of spending some of it on private jet flights, and to start a business in Reno, Nev.

Federal officials shut down the CBS Employees’ Federal Credit Union following the discovery of the fraud, and transferred the assets and liabilities to the University Credit Union. The credit union served about 2,800 members, whose deposits were insured up to $250,000.

Related

Credit unions are subject to inspection by the National Credit Union Administration. Prior to working for the CBS Employees’ Federal Credit Union, Rostohar had been an auditor at the NCUA, and knew what auditors would look for and how to avoid detection, prosecutors said.

Rostohar would cut checks to himself or associates, and alter the credit union’s ledgers to conceal the thefts, according to a criminal complaint. The scheme snowballed as Rostohar tried to cover the losses.

The scheme began to fall apart on March 6, when Chery Sicka, the assistant manager, stumbled on a $35,000 check made out to Rostohar. Sicka then discovered several other checks to Rostohar totaling $3.775 million, all of which were co-signed by another credit union employee. The employee stated that she had never signed the checks. Rostohar was confronted with the information on March 12, and suspended. He was escorted out of the building.

Later that day, Rostohar’s wife called 911 and said her husband had stolen money from work and was possibly trying to flee the country, according to a search warrant affidavit. Rostohar was arrested and admitted to forging the bank employee’s signature and to stealing $40 million.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More TV

  • CBS Studios Exterior

    CBS Credit Union Manager Pleads Guilty to $40 Million Fraud

    The manager of a credit union for CBS employees pleaded guilty in Los Angeles federal court on Monday to a $40 million embezzlement scheme. Edward Rostohar, 62, was arrested in March after the scheme began to unravel. According to prosecutors, he admitted to stealing money from the bank for the last 20 years. Rostohar is [...]

  • EP_6_0036.ARW

    TV Review: 'Good Omens'

    Like Starz’s “American Gods” before it, Amazon’s newest limited series attempts to adapt the philosophically lofty, theologically-infused work of British novelist Neil Gaiman. In his 1990 novel “Good Omens” (co-written with Terry Pratchett), an odd-couple angel and demon attempt to avert the apocalypse in order to continue enjoying their unusual partnership. Onscreen, this pairing — [...]

  • Emmys: Second Annual FYC Independents Screenings

    Emmys: 'All American,' 'Atypical,' 'Vida' Actors Among Lineup for Second Annual FYC Independents Screenings (EXCLUSIVE)

    The FYC Independents Screenings will take place Friday, May 31 in Van Nuys, Calif, Variety has learned exclusively. Formerly the FYC U.S. Independents, this evening of screenings and schmoozing with talent from series such as the CW’s “All American,” Netflix’s “Atypical” and Starz’ “Vida” is thrown by actress and producer Meredith Thomas to increase visibility [...]

  • School of American Ballet, The Nutcracker

    Imagine Documentaries Teams With School of American Ballet, DCTV for 'On Pointe' Series

    Imagine Documentaries has partnered with DCTV and School of American Ballet for “On Pointe,” a docu series offering an inside look at the rigorous training program at the nation’s foremost school for ballet professionals. The deal calls for Imagine to work with DCTV and the School of American Ballet on a series chronicling the pursuit [...]

  • Lester Holt

    Chris Berend Tapped to Oversee NBC News' Digital Efforts

    Chris Berend, an executive who has been overseeing digital video for CNN and helped launch Great Big Story, a streaming-video site aimed at younger audiences, will jump to NBC News to lead its digital efforts. Berend will replace Nick Ascheim, who will move into a new role that is described as “improving digital and product [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad