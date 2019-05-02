×
CBS Ekes Out Q1 Profit Gain, But Misses Wall Street Revenue Target

Brian Steinberg

"The Locomotion Reverberation"-- Pictured: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). Leonard and Wolowitz try to distract Sheldon when he slows the progress of their guidance system. Also, Penny and Amy take Bernadette out for the night, leaving Raj and Stuart to care for baby Halley, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Feb. 9 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Dean Norris returns as Colonel Williams. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ÃÂ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

CBS Corp. said first-quarter operations grew thanks to Super Bowl advertising and an uptick in streaming-video subscriptions, and the company trumped Wall Street’s profit estimates even as it missed predictions for revenue.

The New York owner of the CBS television network and the Showtime premium-cable channel said results during the period benefited from an 18% hike in ad revenue derived largely from its broadcast in February of Super Bowl LIII as well as a 13% increase in revenue from distribution and affiliate fees, which were led by growth in subscriptions to the company’s streaming services.

More to come….

