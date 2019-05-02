CBS Ekes Out Q1 Profit Gain, But Misses Wall Street Revenue Target

CBS Corp. said first-quarter operations grew thanks to Super Bowl advertising and an uptick in streaming-video subscriptions, and the company trumped Wall Street’s profit estimates even as it missed predictions for revenue.
The New York owner of the CBS television network and the Showtime premium-cable channel said results during the period benefited from an 18% hike in ad revenue derived largely from its broadcast in February of Super Bowl LIII as well as a 13% increase in revenue from distribution and affiliate fees, which were led by growth in subscriptions to the company’s streaming services.
