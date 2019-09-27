Caroline Records Names Alisa Applegate VP of Promotion

Alisa Applegate has joined Caroline Records as Vice President of Promotion, the company announced this week. Applegate will be based in Los Angeles and report to Senior Vice President of Promotion, Marni Halpern.

“I’m thrilled to have Alisa join us and complete our Caroline Promotion team,” Halpern said. “She will be my right hand on the West Coast within the Capitol Tower where she will not only bring her strong strategic promotional skills, but her positive energy to help guide our team with the Rhythm and Pop formats as our VP of Promotion.”

Applegate said, “I’m so excited to join the team at Caroline. It’s an amazing opportunity to join an innovative team forging a pathway for a new business model supporting independent artists. It’s an honor to join two well respected female executives Jacqueline Saturn and Marni Halpern. I look forward to continuing their legacy of success, excellence and mentorship.”

Prior to Caroline, from Feb. 2018, Applegate was the Vice President, West Coast Promotion at ADA. Previously, in 2013 to 2018, she worked in indie promotion and in management. From 2007 to 2013, she worked at Republic Records, most recently as Sr. Director, Rhythm Radio.