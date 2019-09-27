×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Caroline Records Names Alisa Applegate VP of Promotion

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Alisa Applegate has joined Caroline Records as Vice President of Promotion, the company announced this week. Applegate will be based in Los Angeles and report to Senior Vice President of Promotion, Marni Halpern.

“I’m thrilled to have Alisa join us and complete our Caroline Promotion team,” Halpern said.  “She will be my right hand on the West Coast within the Capitol Tower where she will not only bring her strong strategic promotional skills, but her positive energy to help guide our team with the Rhythm and Pop formats as our VP of Promotion.”

Applegate said, “I’m so excited to join the team at Caroline. It’s an amazing opportunity to join an innovative team forging a pathway for a new business model supporting independent artists. It’s an honor to join two well respected female executives Jacqueline Saturn and Marni Halpern. I look forward to continuing their legacy of success, excellence and mentorship.”

Prior to Caroline, from Feb. 2018, Applegate was the Vice President, West Coast Promotion at ADA. Previously, in 2013 to 2018, she worked in indie promotion and in management. From 2007 to 2013, she worked at Republic Records, most recently as Sr. Director, Rhythm Radio.

More Music

  • Kanye West attends "The Cher Show"

    The 12 Best Reactions to the Non-Arrival of Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album

    Like thousands of people all over the world, we waited until midnight and beyond, checking Spotify and Apple Music, neurotically refreshing Twitter, Instagram and his website. The other Sept. 27 albums were posted shortly after midnight ET — and there was no “Jesus Is King.” And although Kanye West is doing something today — he’s [...]

  • Caroline Records Names Alisa Applegate VP

    Caroline Records Names Alisa Applegate VP of Promotion

    Alisa Applegate has joined Caroline Records as Vice President of Promotion, the company announced this week. Applegate will be based in Los Angeles and report to Senior Vice President of Promotion, Marni Halpern. “I’m thrilled to have Alisa join us and complete our Caroline Promotion team,” Halpern said.  “She will be my right hand on [...]

  • Beatles Engineer John Kurlander Remembers Making

    Beatles Engineer John Kurlander Remembers the Making of 'Abbey Road'

    For veteran recording engineer John Kurlander, this week’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles “Abbey Road” album — complete with a multi-disc box set — is especially sweet. Kurlander, now 68, was principal second engineer on the album, when he was just 18 years old. But he had his first [...]

  • Andrea Bocelli

    Andrea Bocelli Unveils New Duets With Ellie Goulding, Jennifer Garner

    After selling more than 1 million units worldwide with his album “Si,” operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli is back with an extended special edition which will feature new duets with Grammy-nominated British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Jennifer Garner. It is Garner’s first recorded duet. The track she sings with Bocelli, “Dormi Dormi [...]

  • Producer Giles Martin talking about remixing

    Beatles Remixer and Curator Giles Martin on the Art of Re-Crossing 'Abbey Road'

    Here comes the scion. Giles Martin, the son of original Beatles producer George Martin, has again worked his audiophiliac and curatorial magic on “Abbey Road: Anniversary Edition,” his third 50th anniversary Beatles project in a row, following “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Band” two years ago and the White Album in 2018. If anything, “Abbey Road” is [...]

  • Billie Eilish, Metallica to Perform at

    Billie Eilish, Metallica, Lizzo, Many More to Perform at 10-Hour Global Citizen Festival

    Billie Eilish, Metallica, Lizzo, Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and many others will perform in a 10-hour, globally broadcast, multi-location concert on Sept. 26, 2020, as part of a year-long initiative titled, “Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream.” Created in partnership with advisory firm Teneo, the globally broadcasted event will span [...]

  • BBC Studios Taking 'Elton John: Uncensored'

    BBC Studios Taking 'Elton John: Uncensored' to Market

    Elton John opens up to the BBC in a new TV special, “Elton John: Uncensored,” about his childhood, stardom and battles with addiction. BBC Studios, the commercial and production arm of the British pubcaster, has the exclusive distribution rights and will bring the TV special to the international market. In a separate BBC radio show, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad