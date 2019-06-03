×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Carnival Cruise Line, Thrillist Team Up for ‘Island Hoppers’ Mobile Series

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line

 Carnival Cruise Line is creating some high-seas drama of its own.

The cruise-line operator is working with travel-and-entertainment recommendation site Thrillist to launch “Island Hoppers,” a comedy-competition series that will begin to stream via Thrillist’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter channels. Thanks to Discovery’s stake in Thrillist parent Group Nine, the series will also make its way to Travel Channel’s mobile app for authenticated subscribers.

The seven-episode series is hosted by actor James Van Der Beek and takes viewers along for a battle among three comics as they vie to win a gig to perform at Carnival’s on-ship Punchliner Comedy Clubs. I’m not really a host, and I’m definitely not a standup,” said Van Der Beek, in a prepared statement. “But this show is so unique I feel like that worked in our favor. As a writer and actor, I have a huge appreciation for what it takes to get up in front of a room full of strangers and make people laugh, so it was a joy to jump in and play with a group this talented and hilarious.”

Related

“This is a way for us to really lean in and tell the story of our brand,” says Melissa Anido-Lopez, Carnival’s senior director of media strategy, planning and marketing optimization, in an interview. Traditional video ads would not let a marketer show off so many elements of its business, she says. The new series was filmed during  a recent Caribbean cruise aboard Carnival Horizon.

Omnicom Media Group’s Content Collective helped put the effort together. The goal, says Jeff Fischer, managing director of the unit, was “How do we increase awareness and consideration for ‘cruise rookies’?” During the series, three competitors will take part in a cocktail-making contest and go on a bobsled ride.

The series provides the latest instance of marketers creating their own programming, part of a growing emphasis on content that dovetails with the interests of audiences for specific media outlets. The theory is that consumers will be more open to such stuff, as they are growing more able to avoid traditional advertising pitches. “This is so natural to the environment  that it doesn’t feel so overtly like branded content,” says Jody Rones, Thrillist’s chief revenue officer.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Digital

  • Carnival Cruise Line, Thrillist Launch'Island Hoppers'

    Carnival Cruise Line, Thrillist Team Up for 'Island Hoppers' Mobile Series

     Carnival Cruise Line is creating some high-seas drama of its own. The cruise-line operator is working with travel-and-entertainment recommendation site Thrillist to launch “Island Hoppers,” a comedy-competition series that will begin to stream via Thrillist’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter channels. Thanks to Discovery’s stake in Thrillist parent Group Nine, the series will also make [...]

  • Apple to Decommission iTunes Years After

    Apple May Finally Shutter iTunes, But the iTunes Era Ended Long Ago

    Apple is widely expected to formalize the end of iTunes as we know it at its Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, Calif. Monday, when the company will give us a first view at the next versions of its desktop and mobile operating systems. As part of that update, Apple is poised to unveil new [...]

  • Katie Nolan

    ESPN Will Test NBA Game Stream Aimed Just at Teens (EXCLUSIVE)

    When Katie Nolan hosts an ESPN telecast of Game 2 of the NBA Finals this Sunday, some viewers may think she’s there to rattle off play by play. Others may think she’s ready to laugh with pals. And executives at the sports-media giant are OK with that. Nolan, analyst Jay Williams, Snapchat “SportsCenter” host Gary [...]

  • Michelle Phan

    Michelle Phan Relaunches YouTube Channel After Two-Year Hiatus

    Michelle Phan, YouTube’s OG beauty influencer, two years ago told fans she was quitting the video platform, saying she was unhappy, exhausted from the grind and needed time off to reset. Now, she’s back on YouTube — but not with the vlog videos that catapulted Phan to internet fame. Early Saturday, Phan launched a live [...]

  • virtual reality

    Samsung Exec: Company to Release Multiple AR and VR Products

    Samsung seems to have a few more headsets under wraps, if new remarks from the company’s director of developer relations for XR and gaming Farshid Fallah are any indication. At this week’s Augmented World Expo in Santa Clara, Calif., Fallah said that Samsung had plans to release “multiple AR and VR products” over the coming [...]

  • Foursquare-Jeff-Glueck-David-Shim

    Snap Sells Placed, Its Location-Based Ad Measurement Unit, to Foursquare

    Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is selling Placed — a provider of user-location data it bought two years ago — to Foursquare, which was a competitor to Placed. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Snap bought Placed two years ago for $132.5 million in cash, per a company regulatory filing. Foursquare also announced Friday [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad