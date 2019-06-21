×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cardi B, T.I., Motown Win Big at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards

By

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cardi B and OffsetASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Cardi B took home the award for Songwriter of the Year at Thursday evening’s 32nd annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, recognizing her as the artist who has written or co-written the greatest number of most-performed songs of the past year via hits like “Bartier Cardi,” “Ring,” “I Like It,” “Bodak Yellow” and more. T.I. was honored with the Voice of the Culture Award, Motown Records received the Heritage Award, and Universal and Warner Chappell were named Publisher of the Year.

Cardi did not stop for questions on the carpet — although she posed for photos with on-off husband Offset of Migos (above) — but Variety caught up with “Ring” cowriter and featured vocalist Kehlani.

“I started as a writer, then ventured into being an artist,” she said. “It’s really important what [ASCAP] does for people, honoring them in a way they don’t normally get honored. A lot of the behind-the-scenes people get their money and they’re cool with it, but then they’re like, ‘Dang, it’d be nice sometimes to get some love really for the art of what I do.’”She also recalled a fun memory of the “Ring” video shoot. “I kind of had the idea that she [Cardi] was pregnant — but not knowing,” she remembered with a laugh. “Then seeing this cute little tiny baby bump peeking through, and taking a little woman note in my head like, ‘Congratulations, girl!’”

Related

Also honored was the godfather of trap music, T.I., who accepted the first-ever ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award. Presented by political commentator and analyst Angela Rye, this honor recognizes an ASCAP member who has had a major influence on both music and culture. The MC was honored in part for his work in philanthropy and humanitarian efforts, including his nonprofit titled Harris Community Works (HCW).

T.I. told Variety earlier in the night, “It’s a phenomenal feat to be acknowledged and considered by such a prestigious organization that has helped so many people. The fact that they thought enough of me, to celebrate me on a night like tonight, is humbling.”

Domani Harris and T I.ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards, Inside, Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

With his 18-year-old son Domani by his side (pictured above), Tip did not hesitate in plugging his offspring’s music — specifically his new single “One Day.”

Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. and current Motown President Ethiopia Habtemariam both accepted the Rhythm & Soul Heritage Award on behalf of the iconic label. ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams and legendary Motown songwriter Valerie Simpson presented to the honor to Gordy, while Coach K and Pierre “Pee” Thomas — co-heads of Motown-distributed label Quality Control, which features Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls and manages Cardi — both presented to Habtemariam. The honor recognizes ASCAP members who have had a major impact on the legacy of rhythm and soul music.

Other wins include Top R&B Song awarded to Joelle James for writing “Boo’d Up,” Top Gospel Song awarded to Loren Hill for writing “Won’t He Do It,” and Top Rap Song awarded to Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Gary Grice, Orville “Buggs Can Can” Hall, Marvin Hamlisch, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Shane “Murda Beatz” Lindstrom, Phillip Triggerman Price and Noah “40” Shebib for writing “Nice for What.”

Universal Music Publishing Group and Warner Chappell Music each received ASCAP Publisher of the Year Awards. Warner Chappell’s top songs included “Apeshit” (The Carters), “Finesse (Remix)” (Bruno Mars& Cardi B), “Motorsport” (Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B) and “Nice for What” (Drake). UMPG took home the award for hits such as “Ring” (Cardi B ft. Kehlani), “I Get the Bag” (Gucci Mane ft. Migos), “Best Part” (Daniel Caesar ft. H.E.R.) and “God’s Plan” (Drake).

Performances included newcomer Nicole Bus opening the show with “You,” “Look Back At It” by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, “You Will Win” by Jekalyn Carr, an acoustic “Boo’d Up” by songwriter Joelle James — all backed by the 1500 or Nothin’ band.

The evening ended with a full-circle tribute to Motown from Ne-Yo, BJ the Chicago Kid and Valerie Simpson, representing Motown’s past, present, and future.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Music

  • Cardi B and OffsetASCAP Rhythm &

    Cardi B, T.I., Motown Win Big at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards

    Cardi B took home the award for Songwriter of the Year at Thursday evening’s 32nd annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, recognizing her as the artist who has written or co-written the greatest number of most-performed songs of the past year via hits like “Bartier Cardi,” “Ring,” [...]

  • Eddie Van Halen, David Lee Roth,

    Van Halen's Michael Anthony Confirms: Would-Be Reunion Sputtered Out

    Jamie’s crying, and so is everybody else who imagined the world might be getting an original-lineup Van Halen reunion tour in 2019, as previously hinted. “If things would have worked out as they were starting to go and it was planned, we probably would have been in pre-production rehearsals with Van Halen right now,” bassist [...]

  • Wyclef Jeans Warns Democrats: 'Trump Can

    Wyclef Jean Warns Democrats: 'Trump Can be Re-Elected'

    Wyclef Jean, the actor and rapper who performed the 2016 song “If I Was President,” is no stranger to politics, after trying to run for president of his native Haiti in 2010. At Cannes Lions, the annual advertising conference in the South of France, Jean talked about the future of music but his conversation with [...]

  • Album Review: Prince's 'Originals'

    Album Review: Prince's 'Originals'

    The premise of “Originals,” the third posthumous release from Prince’s estate, is to collect the artist’s original versions of his compositions recorded by others, whether performers outside his camp (Sinéad O’Connor with “Nothing Compares 2 U,” the Bangles with “Manic Monday”) or ones he mentored and/or produced (Sheila E’s “Glamorous Life,” The Time’s “Jungle Love”). [...]

  • Album Review: Mark Ronson’s ‘Late Night

    Album Review: Mark Ronson’s ‘Late Night Feelings’

    He’s won seven Grammys and an Oscar, he’s tall and handsome, and “Uptown Funk” was his song — yet Mark Ronson remains one of the most low-key stars in the business. Picture him playing guitar or standing at a podium, flashy award in hand, next to Amy Winehouse or Gaga or Miley and you might [...]

  • Batman Julia Roberts Spike Lee

    Batman, Julia Roberts, Spike Lee Among 2020 Walk of Fame Honorees

    Batman, Julia Roberts and Spike Lee are among the names selected to be inducted into the 2020 Walk of Fame. The full list of honorees was announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee via an exclusive livestream by Variety. Chosen from hundreds of nominees during a selection meeting in June, [...]

  • Raconteurs' 'Help Us Stranger' Has Jack

    Album Review: The Raconteurs' 'Help Us Stranger'

    If you’re looking for a crowded hangout, try Jack White’s Wikipedia page. From fully realized bands (like the Alison Mosshart-fronted Dead Weather) to one-off collaborations (like his duet with Alicia Keys for the James Bond track “Another Way to Die,” or partnering with Danger Mouse and Norah Jones on the Spaghetti Western album “Rome”), White has always [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad