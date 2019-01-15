×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Capitol Music Group Promotes Jeremy Vuernick to Executive VP of A&R

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeremy Vuernick
CREDIT: Courtesy of Capitol Music Group

Jeremy Vuernick has been promoted to Executive Vice President of A&R for Capitol Music Group, it was announced today by CMG COO Michelle Jubelirer and president Ashley Newton. In his elevated position, Vuernick will draw upon his broad experience as an A&R executive to sign and develop artists for the company, as well as oversee recording projects for new and established CMG artists. He will also continue in his current position as Head of A&R for the company’s Astralwerks label, where he has signed and developed a host of noteworthy artists and projects, including Halsey.

Vuernick is based at the company’s Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood and reports to Jubelirer and Newton.

Vuernick’s promotion comes after nearly six years as an A&R executive at CMG, having joined Astralwerks in 2013 and serving in various capacities at that label and Capitol Records before being promoted to VP of A&R in 2016. He previously worked in A&R, marketing and sales at the dance-music label Ultra Music.

In addition to signing and developing Halsey — who has achieved two platinum albums and several hits over the past few years, including “Without Me,” currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — Vuernick signed Marshmello to the Astralwerks/CMG fold and signed or oversaw artists including Porter Robinson, Illenium, producer TM88, Alison Wonderland and others.

Related

In a statement, Jubelirer and Newton said, “Jeremy brings ambitious vision, enormous energy and a healthy competitiveness to his important position in the company. He possesses an innate ability to help guide artists towards success while enabling them to stay true to their own creative goals.”

Vuernick said, “It is a tremendous opportunity to be at Capitol during a time of such exciting evolution and growth for the company and our artists, and I look forward to contributing to CMG’s continuing success by working with artists who possess ambitious goals and bold vision. I’m so fortunate to be a member of the Capitol family, and I want to thank Steve Barnett, Michelle and Ashley for their continuing confidence in me.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Music

  • Jeremy Vuernick

    Capitol Music Group Promotes Jeremy Vuernick to Executive VP of A&R

    Jeremy Vuernick has been promoted to Executive Vice President of A&R for Capitol Music Group, it was announced today by CMG COO Michelle Jubelirer and president Ashley Newton. In his elevated position, Vuernick will draw upon his broad experience as an A&R executive to sign and develop artists for the company, as well as oversee recording projects for new and [...]

  • DJ Khaled Bad Boys

    DJ Khaled Joins 'Bad Boys' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    DJ Khaled has rounded out the cast of Sony’s upcoming “Bad Boys” sequel “Bad Boys for Life,” joining returning stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Khaled will also join series newcomers Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paola Nuñez. Joe Pantoliano is on board to return as Captain Howard. Production is currently [...]

  • Rihanna Super Bowl

    Rihanna Sues Father For Exploiting Their Last Name

    Rihanna sued her father on Tuesday, alleging that he has traded on their last name to solicit millions in investments. Ronald Fenty, who lives in Barbados, is accused in the lawsuit of establishing Fenty Entertainment in an effort to exploit his superstar daughter’s fame. Rihanna — whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty — says [...]

  • BTS 'Burn the Stage: The Movie'

    BTS 'Burn the Stage: The Movie' Documentary Set to Hit YouTube Premium Service

    “Burn the Stage: The Movie,” a documentary following K-pop group BTS on their 2017 concert tour, will be streaming on the YouTube Premium subscription service starting this Friday. The movie is based on the previous YouTube original series “BTS: Burn the Stage.” Since its release in theaters worldwide last November, “Burn the Stage: The Movie” has [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Labrinth Takes Cowboy Classic 'Don't Fence Me In' to the City for New MINI Campaign

    British singer-songwriter Labrinth has been charting global hits for nearly eight years as one of Simon Cowell’s only non-reality show Syco signees, including the Emeli Sande duet “Beneath Your Beautiful” and the Adele-approved “Jealous.” But he’s only recently become more familiar to U.S. audiences through his Nicki Minaj collab “Majesty” and involvement with L.S.D., the acronym [...]

  • Ariana Grande One Love Manchester

    Ariana Grande Shows Off a New Eevee Tattoo After Bingeing 'Pokemon Let's Go'

    Pop superstar Ariana Grande showed off a new tattoo of a classic Pokemon after playing “Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee!” for 15 hours, the singer revealed in a tweet Sunday. Grande, who is perhaps best known recently for her single “thank u, next” as well as the whirlwind romances that inspired it, showed off a new arm [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad