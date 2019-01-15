Capitol Music Group Promotes Jeremy Vuernick to Executive VP of A&R

Jeremy Vuernick has been promoted to Executive Vice President of A&R for Capitol Music Group, it was announced today by CMG COO Michelle Jubelirer and president Ashley Newton. In his elevated position, Vuernick will draw upon his broad experience as an A&R executive to sign and develop artists for the company, as well as oversee recording projects for new and established CMG artists. He will also continue in his current position as Head of A&R for the company’s Astralwerks label, where he has signed and developed a host of noteworthy artists and projects, including Halsey.

Vuernick is based at the company’s Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood and reports to Jubelirer and Newton.

Vuernick’s promotion comes after nearly six years as an A&R executive at CMG, having joined Astralwerks in 2013 and serving in various capacities at that label and Capitol Records before being promoted to VP of A&R in 2016. He previously worked in A&R, marketing and sales at the dance-music label Ultra Music.

In addition to signing and developing Halsey — who has achieved two platinum albums and several hits over the past few years, including “Without Me,” currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — Vuernick signed Marshmello to the Astralwerks/CMG fold and signed or oversaw artists including Porter Robinson, Illenium, producer TM88, Alison Wonderland and others.

Related Universal Music Group Makes Senior Management Moves in Asia Ayelet Schiffman Named Senior VP, Head of Promotion for Island Records

In a statement, Jubelirer and Newton said, “Jeremy brings ambitious vision, enormous energy and a healthy competitiveness to his important position in the company. He possesses an innate ability to help guide artists towards success while enabling them to stay true to their own creative goals.”

Vuernick said, “It is a tremendous opportunity to be at Capitol during a time of such exciting evolution and growth for the company and our artists, and I look forward to contributing to CMG’s continuing success by working with artists who possess ambitious goals and bold vision. I’m so fortunate to be a member of the Capitol family, and I want to thank Steve Barnett, Michelle and Ashley for their continuing confidence in me.”