33 Missing in California Boat Fire

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department a dive boat is engulfed in flames after a deadly fire broke out aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel off the Southern California Coast Monday morningBoat Fire California - 02 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

33 people are missing following a boat fire Monday morning near Santa Cruz Island.

38 people were aboard the “Conception,” a 75-foot commercial diving boat based out of the Santa Barbara harbor, when it caught fire with many passengers still on board, according to a statement from the United States Coast Guard. Only five people have escaped with the aid of a good Samaritan please craft called the “Great Escape.”

The five people rescued were the boat’s crew members who were in the main cabin at the time of the fire. Two suffered leg injuries, according to the L.A. Times.

Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders overheard the boat’s mayday call around 3:15 a.m. Fire department crews then began fighting the fire until the boat sank 20 yards off shore in 64 feet of water.

Erik Raney, a public information officer with the coroner’s office, told the Times the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s coroner office is preparing for a possible mass casualty incident.

“We’re gearing up resources to be able to handle the potential for a lot of fatalities off of this boat,” he said.

The Santa Barbara and Ventura County fire departments, Vessel Assist and the Coast Guard, all responded to the fire.

