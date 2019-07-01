CAA Joins WME and UTA in Filing Federal Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against Writers Guild

CAA has become the latest top talent agency to file a federal lawsuit against the Writers Guild of America, accusing the union of overstepping its bounds as the guild seeks to ban packaging fees.

CAA’s suit comes a week after WME filed a similar complaint, followed on June 27 by UTA. The three cases are expected to be consolidated as they proceed in federal court in Los Angeles. The WGA filed suit in state court against WME, CAA, UTA and ICM Partners, accusing the agencies of violating their fiduciary duties to writer clients through packaging, which the guild asserts is a fundamental conflict of interest with agencies earning fees from production entities for helping to assemble TV series and independent films.

“In effect, the WGA is seeking to restrain competition in a significant portion of the entertainment industry, far beyond lawful union interests,” CAA’s complaint states. “The WGA’s unlawful group boycott ultimately will cause substantial harm not only to talent agents but also to actors, directors, production staff, below-the-line employees, and many other industry workers—as well as the vast majority of the union’s own writer membership — all of whom depend on the agencies’ pro-competitive activities to ensure that television shows actually get made and that individual artists are equipped to maximize their value.”

More to come