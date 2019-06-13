×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CAA Challenges Writers Guild of America’s Legal Standing in Packaging Fee Lawsuit

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent Fight Contract
CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley/Variety

CAA has challenged the Writers Guild of America’s legal standing for bringing forth the lawsuit against Hollywood’s four largest talent agencies over the issue of packaging fees.

CAA’s latest legal response to the suit filed by the WGA in Los Angeles Superior Court in April asserts that the guild does not have the right to sue over the issue of packaging fees on behalf of its 15,000 members. CAA’s filing on Thursday also blasts the WGA’s legal rationale behind its fraud and bribery claims in the suit that stemmed from the WGA’s effort to reform the rules for talent agents that represent WGA members.

The WGA West and WGA East filed suit against CAA, WME, UTA and ICM Partners, along with eight individual writers who assert they have been harmed by the decades-old industry practice of talent agents receiving packaging fees on TV series from production companies. Agencies waive the standard 10% client commission for all clients working on a packaged show.

Related

CAA’s response maintains that the WGA as a collective bargaining agent cannot sue on behalf of members because of the type of commercial transactions at the heart of the packaging fee dispute.

“The WGA does not itself have a fiduciary relationship with CAA. Nor may the WGA establish associational standing to bring this claim on behalf of its 15,000 member-writers because such claims would require individualized proof of unknown thousands of unique transactions over a multi-decade period and individual member participation in the lawsuit,” CAA’s response states. “Moreover, CAA is entitled to obtain evidence of each member’s knowledge of and consent to packaging fees and to present individual defenses to such a claim.”

CAA in its filing asserts that six of the individual writer plaintiffs were aware that CAA was receiving packaging fees on TV series that the plaintiffs worked on. Nor did the plaintiffs in question ever explicitly request that they “be charged a commission or that CAA forgo a packaging fee.” CAA notes that two of the eight plaintiffs have no claims against CAA because they have never been clients of the agency.

The WGA asserts that the growth of packaging fee income has had the effect of “misaligning” agents’ interests with their clients as they have more incentive to keep writer salaries low in order to maximize potential profits down the road from the points that come through packaging fee arrangements. The WGA as of April 12 directed its members to fire agents that refuse to sign on to the agency’s newly established Agency Code of Conduct, which bans packaging fees and agencies have corporate ties to production-distribution entities.

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

More Biz

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    CAA Challenges Writers Guild of America's Legal Standing in Packaging Fee Lawsuit

    CAA has challenged the Writers Guild of America’s legal standing for bringing forth the lawsuit against Hollywood’s four largest talent agencies over the issue of packaging fees. CAA’s latest legal response to the suit filed by the WGA in Los Angeles Superior Court in April asserts that the guild does not have the right to [...]

  • Disney-Plus-Logo

    Disney Projected to Top 130 Million Online Video Subscribers in 5 Years (Analyst)

    Disney could have more than 130 million subscribers across its online video services worldwide by 2024, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne projected in a note to investors Thursday. The forecast resulted in Disney shares trading up 3%, while Netflix shares were down 1%. In the near term, Swinburne expects Disney to sign up 13 million [...]

  • Actor Anthony Ramos Signs With Republic

    Actor Anthony Ramos Signs With Republic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

    Singer-songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos, known for his roles in “Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born,” has signed with Republic Records, the company announced today. Ramos will release his forthcoming debut album later this year, with new music expected this summer. Footage from the signing will air on his YouTube series later today. “Anthony is [...]

  • father's day gifts 2019

    10 Father's Day Gifts Inspired By Our Favorite Film and TV Dads

    Father’s Day is June 16 and if you’re looking for a great last-minute gift, here are 10 solid picks inspired by our favorite TV and movie dads. Whether he’s tough and on-the-go like Liam Neeson in “Taken,” or more of a beer and chill guy like “Married With Children’s” Al Bundy, these gifts appeal to [...]

  • Visitors passe by a Alibaba Group

    Alibaba Takes New Step Towards Hong Kong Stock Listing (Report)

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba may have secretly made an application for a secondary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, according to a report Thursday from Bloomberg. The company is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange following a 2014 IPO that raised $25 million of new capital. A secondary listing [...]

  • Bryan Singer to Pay $150,000 to

    Bryan Singer to Pay $150,000 to Resolve Rape Claim

    Director Bryan Singer has agreed to pay $150,000 to resolve allegations that he raped a 17-year-old boy in 2003. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman filed a lawsuit in December 2017 in which he alleged that the director had sexually assaulted him during a yacht party in Seattle. Sanchez-Guzman claimed that Singer performed oral sex on him against his [...]

  • WGA East Unveils Made in NY

    WGA East Unveils Made in NY Writers Room Fellows for 2019

    The WGA East and various New York City agencies have unveiled the 10 writers selected to take part in the second “Made in NY Writers Room” program designed to open doors to writers from backgrounds that are underrepresented in mainstream entertainment. The program is a partnership of the guild and the Mayor’s Office of Media [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad