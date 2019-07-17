×

CAA Signs Jay Shetty

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jay Shetty

CAA has signed award-winning host, storyteller, and viral content creator Jay Shetty for representation.

Shetty’s videos have been viewed more than 4.5 billion times and he’s amassed more than 30 million followers across social media, becoming Facebook’s No. 1 creator on the platform with 24 million followers.

After graduating university in the U.K., Shetty moved to rural India and trained to be a monk. For three years, he meditated four to eight hours a day, studied ancient philosophy, and helped build a sustainable village food program that distributed more than one million meals per day. Upon completing his monk training, he partnered with Arianna Huffington to create a mindfulness video series for The Huffington Post. The first four videos of this series reached a combined total of 50 million views across their various platforms, the most of any other video made for the site.

His wisdom videos, including “If You Miss Someone – Watch This” and “If You’ve Been Rejected – Watch This,” have each garnered more than 60 million views on Facebook and his video, “Before You Feel Pressure Watch This” has been viewed more than 365 million times.

Shetty’s podcast, “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes charts and has since remained No. 1 on the iTunes Health and Wellness charts. He has had many high-profile guests on his podcast, including Russell Brand, Novak Djokovic, Mike Posner, Lilly Singh, David Goggins, Gisele Bündchen, Rob Dyrdek, Chelsea Handler, Dr. Daniel Amen, Arianna Huffington, Charlamagne Tha God, Ray Dalio, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Chrissy Metz, among others.

He is managed by Trudy Green.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitts Creek

    2019 Emmys Snubs and Surprises

  • Hannah Brown Bachelorette Jesus Loves Me

    'The Bachelorette' On Her 'I Had Sex And Jesus Still Loves Me' Line

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

More Biz

  • CAA Signs Jay Shetty

    CAA Signs Jay Shetty

    CAA has signed award-winning host, storyteller, and viral content creator Jay Shetty for representation. Shetty’s videos have been viewed more than 4.5 billion times and he’s amassed more than 30 million followers across social media, becoming Facebook’s No. 1 creator on the platform with 24 million followers. After graduating university in the U.K., Shetty moved [...]

  • gordon-ramsay-masterclass-review

    Gordon Ramsay and Studio Ramsay Return to WME for Representation

    Superstar TV chef Gordon Ramsay has returned to WME for representation after eight years with CAA. WME will represent Ramsay and his production company, Studio Ramsay, in all areas. Ramsay is one of the most recognizable names in the culinary world after establishing himself as a TV star in the U.K. and U.S. Studio Ramsay [...]

  • Jim Gosnell

    APA Seeks to Move Assistant's Harassment Suit to Arbitration

    APA filed a motion Tuesday seeking to force an ex-assistant to arbitrate her claims of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The motion, filed in L.A. Superior Court, accuses the former assistant of fabricating texts and emails in order to accuse the agency of fostering a “toxic, pervasive and sexually abusive environment.” The assistant, known in [...]

  • UTA

    UTA Launches Sports Division With LeBron James' Agent

    UTA is diving into the sports arena through an investment in Klutch Sports Group, the agency that represents LeBron James and other stars. Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul will serve as head of the newly created UTA Sports wing in addition to running his own banner. Paul launched Klutch Sports in 2012 in Cleveland. UTA [...]

  • New York's Brooklyn Bowl Celebrates 10

    New York's Brooklyn Bowl Celebrates 10 Years With Plans to Expand

    In the middle of a conversation about the tenth anniversary of Brooklyn Bowl — the live-music-and-bowling venue that opened a second location in Las Vegas in 2014 — owner Peter Shapiro casually mentions that he’s planning on opening a third location in the U.S. within the next 12 months. He declines to provide any more [...]

  • Rob Stringer

    Sony Unites Recorded Music and Publishing Under One Company

    Sony has created Sony Music Group, an umbrella for both its recorded-music operation — Sony Music Entertainment — and its publishing company — Sony/ATV — under SME chief Rob Stringer, according to an internal document obtained by Variety. The move will take effect on Aug. 1. A source close to the situation tells Variety that [...]

  • Ken Ehrlich Jane Ortner Education Award,

    Grammy Awards Producer Shuffle: Ben Winston to Take Over From Ken Ehrlich in 2021

    As Variety reported in December, Ben Winston will take the reins of the Grammy Awards as executive producer in 2021 after longtime telecast leader Ken Ehrlich completes his 40th ceremony next year. Winston has become a prolific producer for CBS and other outlets since he moved to the U.S. nearly five years ago to launch [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad