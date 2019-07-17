CAA Signs Jay Shetty

CAA has signed award-winning host, storyteller, and viral content creator Jay Shetty for representation.

Shetty’s videos have been viewed more than 4.5 billion times and he’s amassed more than 30 million followers across social media, becoming ’s No. 1 creator on the platform with 24 million followers.

After graduating university in the U.K., Shetty moved to rural India and trained to be a monk. For three years, he meditated four to eight hours a day, studied ancient philosophy, and helped build a sustainable village food program that distributed more than one million meals per day. Upon completing his monk training, he partnered with Arianna Huffington to create a mindfulness video series for The Huffington Post. The first four videos of this series reached a combined total of 50 million views across their various platforms, the most of any other video made for the site.

His wisdom videos, including “If You Miss Someone – Watch This” and “If You’ve Been Rejected – Watch This,” have each garnered more than 60 million views on and his video, “Before You Feel Pressure Watch This” has been viewed more than 365 million times.

Shetty’s podcast, “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes charts and has since remained No. 1 on the iTunes Health and Wellness charts. He has had many high-profile guests on his podcast, including Russell Brand, Novak Djokovic, Mike Posner, Lilly Singh, David Goggins, Gisele Bündchen, Rob Dyrdek, Chelsea Handler, Dr. Daniel Amen, Arianna Huffington, Charlamagne Tha God, Ray Dalio, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Chrissy Metz, among others.

He is managed by Trudy Green.