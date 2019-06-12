CAA Promotes Ben Dey, Jaime Feld to Run TV Talent Department

CAA has elevated Jaime Feld and Ben Dey to co-heads of the agency’s television talent department.

The news comes after it was announced earlier on Wednesday that longtime CAA TV talent head Michael Katcher would exit the agency to lead casting at FX Entertainment.

“Jaime and Ben are exceptional people and tremendous representatives, who both possess a strong work ethic and extraordinary taste,” said Joe Cohen, head of scripted television at CAA. “We are thrilled to elevate them into this well-deserved leadership position.”

Feld first joined CAA in 2002 as an assistant, working for managing partner Kevin Huvane. She was promoted to agent in 2010. Dey joined CAA in 2004, also working for Huvane as well as Katcher before being promoted to agent in 2008. Their client lists include entertainment luminaries like Toni Collette, Al Pacino, Tommy Lee Jones, Leslie Odom Jr., RuPaul, and Riz Ahmed.