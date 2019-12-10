×
CAA Promotes Seven to Agent

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

In its annual end of the year promotions, CAA has announced it has upped seven trainees to agent.

Julie Greenberg has been promoted to in the company’s touring division, which books many of the top global musical and comedic talent. Based in Nashville, Greenberg will focus on music touring.

Los Angeles-based Natalie Moran has been elevated in CAA’s motion pictures talent department, which represents established and emerging artists.

Casey Sunderland and Travis Tammero have been upped in media finance, which specializes in the packaging and representation of independently financed film, television, and digital content. Both will continue to operate out of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles-based Yale Jesser and New York-based Erin O’Brien have been elevated in commercial endorsements.

David Kipke has been promoted in CAA sports-baseball division, which represents 98 all-star selections, three MVPs, four Cy Young Award-winners, and seven Rookies of the Year. He continues to be based in the agency’s New York office.

Last month, CAA announced that Paul Danforth had been promoted to president of CAA Sports. Danforth was previously CAA Sports global head of sales and will continue to work with CAA Sports co-heads Howard Nuchow and Michael Levine.

