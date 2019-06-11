×
CAA Promotes 10 to Agent

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

CAA has promoted 10 employees to agent.

Crystal Caicedo, Matt Felker, Ozi Menakaya, and Olivia Owen have been elevated to agents in the agency’s television division. Based in CAA’s Los Angeles office, Felker will serve in scripted television, with Caicedo and Menakaya in international scripted television and Owen in television talent.

Lydia Fotiadou will join CAA’s digital talent and packaging division as an agent and will be based in Los Angeles.

Ryan Fereydouni and Emily Van Allsburg have been promoted to agents in CAA’s touring division, which books many of the top global musical and comedic talent. Based in Los Angeles, Fereydouni will continue to focus on comedy touring. Van Allsburg will remain in Nashville and focus on music touring.

Los Angeles-based Matt Fechter, Ruby Kaye, and Hannah Wright have been elevated to agents in CAA’s motion pictures division, which represents the world’s most accomplished and emerging artists. Fechter will work in the motion pictures talent department, while Kaye and Wright serve in the motion pictures literary department.

CAA also recently became the home of Kevin French, the agent for musicians like the National and Tame Impala, who joined the company in its New York office in the music touring department.

