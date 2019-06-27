×

Bustle Digital Group Buys Nylon, Plans to Relaunch Print Edition of Fashion and Culture Mag (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bryan Goldberg, Bustle Digital Group - Nylon
CREDIT: Courtesy of BDG

Bustle Digital Group’s Bryan Goldberg is back with more M&A: In the latest prong in Goldberg’s roll-up strategy, BDG closed a deal to buy Nylon, the 20-year-old fashion, beauty, music and pop-culture media brand — the company’s seventh acquisition to date.

Financial details of the deal weren’t disclosed; the transaction comprises both cash and equity. Under the pact, Nylon’s previous owner — investor and real-estate magnate Marc Luzzatto — will become a minority shareholder in Bustle Digital Group.

“Nylon’s bold and colorful legacy has developed a cult-like status over the years,” said Goldberg, CEO and founder of BDG. “We’ve been interested in this property for a long time. We felt it was a natural fit for our portfolio. It’s a model of influential beauty and fashion brands.”

BDG plans to bring back Nylon in print — not as a monthly mag, but in special issues tied to “flagship cultural moments” like Coachella, Goldberg said. It would be Bustle Digital’s first foray into print publishing. “We view print as an extension product,” he said. “It’s impossible to think about Nylon without thinking about the magazine covers. Print is part of who Nylon is.”

Related

Goldberg has attained a reputation for buying distressed media assets, aiming to combine them into a larger-scaled business targeting younger audiences. In the last two years, BDG has purchased the Zoe Report, Gawker, Flavorpill Media, Mic, The Outline and Elite Daily. Combined with BDG’s Bustle and Romper, the company’s brands reach over 50 million U.S. visitors per month, according to comScore. (In some cases BDG has vied with Penske Media Corp., the owner of Variety, in bidding for media properties, including Rolling Stone, which is now fully owned by PMC.)

Founded in 1999, Nylon is shadow of what it was in its heyday as a strong indie on the New York publishing scene. The print edition of Nylon ceased publication with the October 2017 issue and its 12-employee print staff was laid off. That came after investment firm Diversis Capital (co-founded by Luzzatto) bought Nylon in 2014 and merged it with FashionIndie.com, a fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer network that was redubbed Socialyte.

Nylon.com’s web traffic has declined by one-third in recent months, from 1.4 million visitors in January 2019 to 950,000 in May, according to digital measurement firm SimilarWeb.

According to Goldberg, BDG plans to invest in expanding Nylon’s editorial team, including launching a print product, and growing its live-events business. “It’s a tough time to be an independent, or family-owned, magazine. But this brand has real strength,” he said. “We think it can be a premium brand for the next 20 or 30 years.”

Bustle Digital, in pursuing its roll-up model, has been able to better navigate the economic headwinds afflicting many companies in the digital-media and publishing sectors. This week, Condé Nast — paring back its portfolio to trim its cost base — sold fashion mag W to Future Media, a holding company led by Marc Lotenberg that will merge W with Surface and Watch Journal. Sara Moonves (daughter of ousted CBS chief Leslie Moonves) was named W’s editor-in-chief with the departure of longtime top editor Stefano Tonchi.

With the acquisition, BDG will bring on board about two dozen members of Nylon’s editorial and design teams, including editor-in-chief Gabrielle Korn. According to Goldberg, BDG will give the staffers coming over from Nylon raises. In the next few months, the Nylon crew will move into the BDG offices in Manhattan’s Flatiron district.

Nylon’s sale to BDG covers only the U.S. business and does not include Socialyte, the former Nylon Media’s influencer-marketing division. Most of Nylon Media’s sales and business staff will remain with Socialyte, according to Goldberg.

Former Nylon president Evan Luzzatto (son of Marc Luzzatto) will remain as a partner to BDG on Nylon’s international licensing business and will continue as chairman of Socialyte. Currently, there are nine international editions of Nylon magazine, published in Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Germany and Mexico.

Goldberg said BDG isn’t looking to cut editorial costs at Nylon. The cost savings stem from having shared resources, including IT infrastructure, and having a single sales force selling advertising and sponsorships across all of BDG’s brands. He claimed revenue at Zoe Report, the fashion and lifestyle brand headed by Rachel Zoe, and Elite Daily, bought from the U.K.’s Daily Mail and repositioned from news to lifestyle topics, has grown by triple-digit percentages since his company bought them.

“Two years from now, we think we can get triple-digital growth from Nylon,” Goldberg said.

BDG is on track to bring in $100 million in revenue in 2019, according to Goldberg, and he expects the company to turn a small profit. Bustle Digital Group has raised about $80 million in funding from investors including GGV Capital, General Catalyst, Saban Capital Group and Social Capital. Goldberg, who started BDG in 2013, previously co-founded sports publisher Bleacher Report (sold to Time Warner).

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Digital

  • Songtrust

    Songtrust Royalty Collections Up 70% in a Year

    Global music royalty collection service Songtrust, whose mission is to remove the complexity of the publishing landscape by offering detailed  artists and rights holders access to data, reports significant year-over-year growth. With more than 2 million songs under its management, Songtrust registers an average of over 5,000 new songs every week from 26,000 publishers  across [...]

  • Taylor Swift The Ally Coalition's 5th

    Amazon Prime Day Concert: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Sza, Becky G to Perform in Live Kick-Off Event

    Taylor Swift is headlining Amazon’s first-ever Prime Day live-streaming concert, an event to promote the e-commerce giant’s annual shopping-deals extravaganza. The two-hour July 10 special will also feature live performances by Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G. The “Prime Day Concert” will be hosted by comedian-actress Jane Lynch (Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Glee”). The [...]

  • Fubo Sports Network

    FuboTV Launches Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Sports Network

    FuboTV, one of the players duking it out in the competitive internet pay-TV arena, is dropping into the free streaming-video market with a network it wants to distribute as widely as possible — off its own platform. On Thursday, the company is soft-launching the Fubo Sports Network: a live, free-to-consumer TV network for U.S. sports [...]

  • BTS World

    BTS World Mobile Game From K-Pop Group Rockets to No. 1 Spot on App Charts Worldwide

    BTS, the biggest K-pop group in the world, now has the biggest app in the world. “BTS World,” a mobile simulation game that lets fans virtually become the South Korean pop stars’ manager, quickly rose to the top of Apple’s App Store charts in multiple countries just hours after its release on Wednesday, June 26. [...]

  • Discovery Names Andrew Georgiou Eurosport and

    Discovery Taps Andrew Georgiou as Eurosport and Sports Rights Boss

    Andrew Georgiou has been appointed president of Discovery-owned Eurosport. The sports channels and streaming service has been without a chief since Peter Hutton left for Facebook. Georgiou assumes a wider role than Hutton, running Eurosport as well as overseeing sports rights and marketing across Discovery. It has been moving aggressively into the sports sector, licensing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad