×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BTS, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello to Headline KIIS Jingle Ball

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
BTS
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo and Normani will perform at Los Angeles radio station KIIS-FM’s annual “Jingle Ball” holiday concert,  taking place on Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Forum. The event is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which will hit 12 cities in the U.S. late this year.

For the fifth year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Capital One cardholders will be the first to get exclusive access to tickets through a special Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale will begin Monday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time and will run through Wednesday, October 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time, or while supplies last. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 11 at 12 p.m. local market time and will be available at http://www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

“This is a fantastic Jingle Ball lineup featuring the biggest stars in music right now,” said John Ivey, President of CHR Programming Strategy for iHeartMedia Los Angeles and Program Director for KIIS FM. “Some are Jingle Ball veterans, and some are new to our party, playing Jingle Ball for their very first time. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this show.”

Every year, 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball gives back to the community to celebrate the holiday season. This year’s official charity for KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2019 is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation – $1.00 of each ticket sold will be donated to the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives.

“The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is excited to team up with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for its seventh consecutive year, allowing us to build and maintain Seacrest Studios in children’s hospitals across the country,” said Meredith Seacrest, Executive Director & COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “Seacrest Studios provides an uplifting and entertaining environment where kids can host their own radio and TV shows, play games, interview celebrities and forget they are in the hospital for a while.”

More Music

  • Neal Casal tribute concert

    Steve Earle, Chris Robinson Remember Neal Casal at Touching East Coast Tribute

    Neal Casal fans, friends, family and fellow music lovers gathered at Port Chester, New York’s Capitol Theater on Sept. 25 for a tribute concert to the late guitarist, singer and songwriter, who took his life on August 26. Casal’s absence is still a fresh wound for the scene barely a month after his death and [...]

  • Billie EilishBillie Eilish in concert, Los

    Billie Eilish Announces Massive 2020 Arena Tour

    Fast-rising star Billie Eilish has announced a massive 2020 arena tour that will take her across North and South America and Europe, and will go well into next summer. Starting on March 8 in Miami, FL, and produced by Live Nation, the “Where Do We Go?” tour finds Eilish continuing the climate-change awareness expressed in her “All the [...]

  • BTS

    BTS, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello to Headline KIIS Jingle Ball

    Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo and Normani will perform at Los Angeles radio station KIIS-FM’s annual “Jingle Ball” holiday concert,  taking place on Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Forum. The event is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which will hit 12 cities in the U.S. late this year. [...]

  • Kanye West attends "The Cher Show"

    The 12 Best Reactions to the Non-Arrival of Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album

    Like thousands of people all over the world, we waited until midnight and beyond, checking Spotify and Apple Music, neurotically refreshing Twitter, Instagram and his website. The other Sept. 27 albums were posted shortly after midnight ET — and there was no “Jesus Is King.” And although Kanye West is doing something today — he’s [...]

  • Caroline Records Names Alisa Applegate VP

    Caroline Names Alisa Applegate VP of Promotion

    Alisa Applegate has joined Caroline, Universal Music’s independent distribution and label services company, as Vice President of Promotion, the company announced this week. Applegate will be based in Los Angeles and report to Senior Vice President of Promotion, Marni Halpern. “I’m thrilled to have Alisa join us and complete our Caroline Promotion team,” Halpern said.  [...]

  • Beatles Engineer John Kurlander Remembers Making

    Beatles Engineer John Kurlander Remembers the Making of 'Abbey Road'

    For veteran recording engineer John Kurlander, this week’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles “Abbey Road” album — complete with a multi-disc box set — is especially sweet. Kurlander, now 68, was principal second engineer on the album, when he was just 18 years old. But he had his first [...]

  • Andrea Bocelli

    Andrea Bocelli Unveils New Duets With Ellie Goulding, Jennifer Garner

    After selling more than 1 million units worldwide with his album “Si,” operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli is back with an extended special edition which will feature new duets with Grammy-nominated British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Jennifer Garner. It is Garner’s first recorded duet. The track she sings with Bocelli, “Dormi Dormi [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad