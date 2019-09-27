BTS, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello to Headline KIIS Jingle Ball

Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo and Normani will perform at Los Angeles radio station KIIS-FM’s annual “Jingle Ball” holiday concert, taking place on Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Forum. The event is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which will hit 12 cities in the U.S. late this year.

For the fifth year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Capital One cardholders will be the first to get exclusive access to tickets through a special Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale will begin Monday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time and will run through Wednesday, October 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time, or while supplies last. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 11 at 12 p.m. local market time and will be available at http://www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

“This is a fantastic Jingle Ball lineup featuring the biggest stars in music right now,” said John Ivey, President of CHR Programming Strategy for iHeartMedia Los Angeles and Program Director for KIIS FM. “Some are Jingle Ball veterans, and some are new to our party, playing Jingle Ball for their very first time. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this show.”

Every year, 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball gives back to the community to celebrate the holiday season. This year’s official charity for KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2019 is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation – $1.00 of each ticket sold will be donated to the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives.

“The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is excited to team up with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for its seventh consecutive year, allowing us to build and maintain Seacrest Studios in children’s hospitals across the country,” said Meredith Seacrest, Executive Director & COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “Seacrest Studios provides an uplifting and entertaining environment where kids can host their own radio and TV shows, play games, interview celebrities and forget they are in the hospital for a while.”