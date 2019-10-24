×
CAA’s Bryan Lourd Disavows Upcoming Carrie Fisher Biography

Billie Bryan Lourd
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

CAA co-chairman Bryan Lourd publicly disavowed an upcoming novel about Carrie Fisher on behalf of himself and Billie Lourd, his daughter with Fisher.

The novel by Sheila Weller, titled “Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge,” reportedly discusses the “Star Wars” actress’ final moments. Fisher died of a heart attack in 2016 just a few days after suffering a medical emergency on a plane ride from Heathrow to Los Angeles. She was 60 years old.

“A person named Sheila Weller has taken it upon herself to sell and write an unauthorized biography based on my daughter’s mother, Carrie Fisher. I do not know Ms. Weller. Billie does not know Ms. Weller. And, to my knowledge, Carrie did not know her,” Lourd said. “Ms. Weller sold this book on her own without our involvement.”

Weller allegedly received quite the payday from the book deal, earning an estimated $500,000, Variety has learned. Published through Simon & Schuster’s Sarah Crichton Books, “A Life on the Edge” is set to be released Nov. 12.

Lourd continued, “for all the fans and friends of Carrie, I just thought it necessary that you know this information before you decided to purchase this book or consider what is being said in the upcoming interviews and press Ms. Weller will do while trying to sell it. To be clear I haven’t read the book. The only books about Carrie Fisher worth reading are the ones Carrie wrote herself. She perfectly told us everything we needed to know.”

Fisher would have turned 63 on Monday. Billie Lourd commemorated her birthday with an Instagram video in which she sang “American Girl” by Tom Petty, “one of her favorite songs.”

