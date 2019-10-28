Brush Fire Near Getty Center Grows, Lebron James, Kurt Sutter Among Evacuees

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Westwood and Brentwood after a brush fire broke out along the 405 freeway. The blaze is moving west and is near the Getty Center, one of Southern California’s leading art museums. More than 400 acres have been impacted, according to fire department officials. Some 3,300 homes have been evacuated as over 470 Los Angeles firefighters work to contain the flames. Current evacuation areas can be seen on the LAFD website.

The Tiger Tail road area of Brentwood is in particular danger, according to ABC7 News. Several thousand homes in the area are without power.

“Get out when we say get out,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a press conference on Monday.

Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James is among the evacuees.

“Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke,” James tweeted. “Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!” He later tweeted that he had found a place to stay.

“Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter also took to social media to share that he had been evacuated.

“🔥🚒 Evacuated… Apparently, everything around me is burning the fuck down. Rough week,” he wrote, sharing a video on Instagram of the growing fire.

The fire broke out at roughly 1:30 a.m. local time in the Sepulveda Pass with the winds causing the hillsides to quickly become engulfed n flame. Fire department officials have called the fire “very dynamic.”

Numerous Westside schools will be closed on Monday including Palisades and University High Schools.

More to come…