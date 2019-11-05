×

Bruin Sports Capital Strikes Partnership With CVC Capital Partners, Jordan Co.

Brian Steinberg

Bruin Sports Capital, a privately held investing concern founded by George Pyne that invests in and operates sports and entertainment companies, said Tuesday it had entered into a long-term strategic partnership with private equity firms CVC Capital Partners  and The Jordan Company. The initial investment from the two companies is $600 million.

The pact will give Bruin access to new capital, as well as other resources from the partners.  “We are extremely proud to have the partnership and support of CVC Capital Partners and The Jordan Company, not only for what it says about our progress but also what it means for our businesses and future opportunities,” said George Pyne, in a prepared statement. “To be able to say to a partner that on top of our track record and user-friendly model, we can tap into all the capital and global resources necessary to accelerate their business is quite powerful. This begins the next chapter for Bruin, on an even much bigger and more global scale.”

Bruin’s partners  include CVC and Jordan, as well as Rock Ventures, NNS Chaired by Nassef Sawiris, and several others, for a combined investment of nearly $1 billion. Bruin’s portfolio of includes 1700 people operating out of 37 offices worldwide.

Pyne founded Bruin in 2015. The companies it operates include  Deltatre, a maker of media technology products and services; On Location Experiences, a joint venture with the NFL to deliver premium sports and entertainment experiences and services to more than 1,000 events per yea;, Engine Shop, a  sports and entertainment marketing agency; Soulsight, a brand strategy and design agency; and OverTier, which operates direct-to-consumer premium streaming services worldwide.

 

 

 

