Bruce Ramer Re-Appointed to Corporation for Public Broadcasting Board

Top showbiz attorney Bruce Ramer has been reappointed to the board of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the nonprofit org that administers federal funding for public broadcasting.

Ramer, a partner at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, was elected chair of the CPB board in October. He previously served as board chair from 2010-2012. His new term runs through 2024.

Also elected to the CPB board last week were Janice Miriam Hellreich, a speech pathologist from Hawaii who is a long-serving member of the Republican National Committee’s Executive Committee, and Robert Mandell of Winter Park, Fla. Mandell is a retired former ambassador to Luxembourg who also sits on the board of the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, among other boards.