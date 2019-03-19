Bruce Ramer Re-Appointed to Corporation for Public Broadcasting Board

Ramer, a partner at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, was elected chair of the CPB board in October. He previously served as board chair from 2010-2012. His new term runs through 2024.
Also elected to the CPB board last week were Janice Miriam Hellreich, a speech pathologist from Hawaii who is a long-serving member of the Republican National Committee’s Executive Committee, and Robert Mandell of Winter Park, Fla. Mandell is a retired former ambassador to Luxembourg who also sits on the board of the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, among other boards.
