Comcast Chief Brian Roberts Gets Pay Bump, NBCU’s Steve Burke Sees Decline in 2018

Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts saw a bump in his total compensation for 2018 while NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke’s haul declined by more than $6 million last year.

Roberts’ total compensation reached $35 million last year, fueled by a $10.7 million performance bonus and more than $10 million in stock options and awards. That was up from $32.5 million in 2017.

Burke’s tally for 2018 was $39.9 million, down from $46.5 million in 2017. Burke received a $10 million performance bonus and more than $10 million in stock options and awards. In 2016 and 2017, Burke’s paycheck was plumped by a $15.3 million bonus in both years.

More to come

 

 

