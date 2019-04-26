Comcast Chief Brian Roberts Gets Pay Bump, NBCU’s Steve Burke Sees Decline in 2018

Roberts’ total compensation reached $35 million last year, fueled by a $10.7 million performance bonus and more than $10 million in stock options and awards. That was up from $32.5 million in 2017.
Burke’s tally for 2018 was $39.9 million, down from $46.5 million in 2017. Burke received a $10 million performance bonus and more than $10 million in stock options and awards. In 2016 and 2017, Burke’s paycheck was plumped by a $15.3 million bonus in both years.
More to come
As part of Sony’s earnings report for its 2018 fiscal year (which ended on March 31) the company’s music division showed mixed results, with recorded music revenues dropping around 4.5% to 426.9 billion yen ($3.82 billion) and overall revenue up just 1% to 795 billion yen ($7.2 billion). The company attributed the drop to lower [...]
Profits at Sony Pictures rose to $489 million for the financial year running to the end of March 2019. That compares with $376 million in the previous financial year. The pictures division result was achieved despite a fall in revenue. That dropped from $9.13 billion in the preceding financial year to $8.87 billion in the [...]
Los Angeles Ballet filed suit against MovieCoin on Thursday, accusing the film finance startup of trying to pay a $200,000 pledge in worthless tokens. MovieCoin was founded in 2017 by producer Christopher Woodrow, the former CEO of Worldview Entertainment and Vendian Entertainment. The company offered the chance to invest in films using a blockchain-based token. [...]
Amazon.com handily beat Wall Street estimates for profit for the first quarter of 2019 — reporting $3.6 billion net income, more than twice the year-ago period and an all-time quarterly record for the ecommerce behemoth. In addition, the company revealed that it’s undertaking a shift in its Prime free-shipping program to deliver orders in one [...]
The CBS Corp. board of directors is moving closer to initiating acquisition discussions with Viacom, according to multiple sources close to the situation. The move has been expected for months, although there may still be obstacles on the road to a reunion for the two sides of the Redstone media empire. Price could still be [...]
Paramount Television announced that Ken Basin has been elevated to head of business affairs for the division, and Liz Miller has been hired as senior vice president of production. David Goldman, the previous head of business affairs, has left the company to pursue other opportunities. Basin will report to Nicole Clemens, the president of Paramount [...]