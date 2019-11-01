×

Coaching Agent Bret Just Joins WME

Justin Kroll

Top coaching and front office agent Bret Just is joining WME’s sports talent department.

Just will continue to represent both college and professional basketball coaches, as well as NBA front office executives, in addition to working across broader initiatives within WME’s sports department.

“We have long admired Bret for the business he has built. There is simply no one with his reputation, level of relationships and caliber of clients in the basketball coaching and front office executive space,” said WME’s heads of sports talent, Jordan Bazant and Karen Brodkin. “As we look to continue to expand our coaching business, Bret will be an important part of its growth, and we look forward to the experience and insights Bret will bring to our colleagues and clients.”

Just has worked with several prominent head basketball coaches and front office executives for almost a decade. He has been instrumental in some of the biggest coaching moves in basketball over that time. In 2017, he was named one of the top five most powerful people in college basketball, according to a CBS Sports poll.

Just will be based in WME’s Chicago office.

