‘It Boy’ Seeks to Drop Salacious Suit Against Brad Grey and Brian Graden

Gene Maddaus

Brian Graden and Brad Grey
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A self-described Hollywood “It boy” has asked for permission to drop a salacious lawsuit that asserted sexual misconduct claims against the late Paramount CEO Brad Grey and former MTV executive Brian Graden.

Rovier Carrington, who filed the suit last May, notified a federal court on Jan. 18 that he was withdrawing his claims. Judge Katherine Polk Failla has yet to dispose of the case, however, instead ordering Carrington on Tuesday to file a proper motion to dismiss.

Carrington had alleged that Graden used the promise of a potential reality show to exploit him for sex, and that Graden had stolen the idea for a gay dating show that ended up on the Logo network. He also accused Grey, who died in 2017, of rape. The suit sought $100 million from Viacom, the parent company of Paramount.

Early on in the case, the defendants’ attorneys alleged that emails used to substantiate the claims had been fabricated.

Carrington’s attorney, Kevin Landau, withdrew from the case in September, citing a breakdown in communications with his client. Landau stated that he and his firm had spent more than 400 hours on the case, for which they had not been paid.

Carrington later told the court that he would represent himself, and indicated he would seek to transfer the venue from New York to Los Angeles. The defendants objected to moving the case, and notified the court in December that Carrington was refusing to accept service of court filings.

Failla has threatened to dismiss the case for failure to prosecute. On Jan. 18, Carrington asked to withdraw the motion for a change of venue and to dismiss the entire case. Failla said she would ignore Carrington’s dismissal request pending a proper motion to do so, and set a status conference for Feb. 7.

