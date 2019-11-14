×
Bob Iger Joins MasterClass Roster for Course on Business Strategy and Leadership

Bob IgerSimon Weisenthal Gala honoring Bob Iger, Inside, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shut

Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger has signed on to the MasterClass digital education service, offering a course in business strategy and leadership.

The course, available as of Thursday, will detail Iger’s view on the importance of taking bold steps and embracing mistakes in business. Iger also promises to dig into “case studies” of some of Disney’s big acquisitions of his tenure.

“I’ve had some great teachers and have learned many lessons,” said Iger. “With my MasterClass, I want to give back and impart what I’ve learned throughout my career. I’ll share insights into a number of things, including how Disney — and our great brands — operate, core leadership attributes, managing creativity and creative processes, creating a strategy and taking big risks.”

Iger’s MasterClass comes on the heels of the publication of his best-selling management strategy book “The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned From 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company.”

“Bob leads one of the most powerful and successful companies in the world and does so with integrity and authenticity,” said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. “On top of teaching tangible lessons, Bob’s MasterClass dives into case studies and stories of how he spearheaded some of Disney’s most momentous initiatives, including the Pixar and Marvel acquisitions and, most recently, launching Disney+ just this week.”

Iger is expected to step down as Disney chief at the end of 2021.

