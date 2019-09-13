×
Disney’s Bob Iger Resigns From Apple’s Board as Companies Launch Competing Streaming Services

Bob Iger
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

Walt Disney Company chairman and CEO Bob Iger has stepped down from Apple’s board of directors, the iPhone maker announced in a SEC filing Friday afternoon. Iger left the board on September 10, according to the filing — the same day that Apple announced the launch date and pricing of its upcoming subscription streaming service Apple TV Plus.

Iger had joined Apple’s board of directors in 2011. He had previously been instrumental to Disney acquiring Pixar from late Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 2006, which also resulted in Jobs joining Disney’s board of directors.

But while the two companies had long been intertwined at the helm, plans to launch competing streaming services were increasingly putting Apple and Disney at odds. Disney is set to launch its Disney Plus service on November 12, whereas Apple Plus will launch on November 1.

As they enter the global streaming market, the two companies aren’t just competing for consumer dollars, but also for programming rights. By some reports, Apple has allocated as much as $6 billion for Apple TV Plus content.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a question about succession plans for Iger’s now-vacant board seat.

Developing.

