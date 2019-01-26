Viacom Chief Bob Bakish’s Compensation Package Drops in 2018

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish saw his total compensation for 2018 decline from 2017, when he received a large stock award after taking the reins of the company in late 2016.

Bakish took in a total of $19.9 million last year in salary, bonuses and stock options and awards, according to Viacom’s 2019 proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Last year, his total haul came to $20.3 million.

In 2017, Bakish received $5.8 million in stock awards, plus a salary of $2.7 million and bonus of $7 million. Last year, his stock awards dropped to $2.5 million while his bonus increased to $9.3 million. Bakish’s salary grew to $3 million last year. He also received stock options valued at $5 million.

Viacom also disclosed that chief operating officer Wade Davis’ total compensation hit $7.1 million, up from $6.5 million in 2017.