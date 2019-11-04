×

Blackbird Publishing Names Suzanne Moss Vice President, Head of Creative Licensing

Variety Staff

Blackbird Music Publishing Group today announced the hiring of Suzanne Moss as Vice President, Head of Creative Licensing.

“I am thrilled Suzanne has joined us as Head of Creative Licensing. She is the best sync executive for film, TV and advertising that I have ever had the pleasure of working with,” said Lance Freed, President of Blackbird Music Publishing Group.

Moss began her career at Sony/ATV Music Publishing, where she licensed music for film, television, and advertising. From there she spent eight years at Universal Music Publishing as Director of Music Licensing, and later moved to Kobalt Music, where she became Senior Vice President and created the North American Sync Department. She then spent five years as the Vice President of Creative Licensing and Head of Sync at Rondor Music. Before joining Blackbird Music Publishing, she was Vice President of Creative for Film/TV ads at Universal Music Publishing.

“I’m so happy to join Blackbird Music Publishing Group and am excited about the opportunity to build a company based in the root of creativity,” said Moss. “I am especially grateful to work for Lance Freed once again and thrilled to join forces with Keith Wortman and Blackbird Presents.”

Blackbird Music Publishing Group, founded by The Raine Group, Keith Wortman and Blackbird Presents, formed in July 2019 and previously announced the exclusive representation of the famed music catalog of Burt Bacharach, as well as the hiring of Darrell Franklin, SVP of the Nashville office.

 

