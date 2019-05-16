×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Blackbird Presents Names Joe Litvag President of Live Entertainment

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Concert and film producer Blackbird Presents announced today that industry veteran Joe Litvag has joined the company as a partner and president of live entertainment.

In this newly created position, Litvag will oversee Blackbird’s full slate of live entertainment projects and will lead the development of new live event ventures for the company, according to the announcement. Specifically, he will focus on expanding and diversifying major concert events, music festivals & tours, and music-driven content projects. He will work closely with Blackbird Presents CEO Keith Wortman, based at the company’s headquarters in New York City.

“Joe’s deep experience in creating, building and executing a range of business plans and projects in the live music industry is extraordinary. The respect and admiration he has across our industry makes him the ideal person to lead Blackbird Presents in our next phase of growth,” says Wortman.

Blackbird Presents is in the midst of producing this summer’s 4th annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour in partnership with Willie Nelson. The Festival features artists including Willie Nelson, Phil Lesh & Friends, The Avett Brothers, Robert Plant, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs and many more. The Company recently produced large scale broadcast events honoring Kenny Rogers and Merle Haggard that included Dolly Parton, Keith Richards, Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton and others.

Litvag joins Blackbird Presents after 15 years at AEG Presents, most recently as a senior VP. Previously, he spent 10 years at Contemporary Productions/SFX Entertainment/Clear Channel Entertainment, where he rose to Vice President of Concerts.

“After meeting Keith and the team at Blackbird Presents, I knew I’d found the right place to start the next chapter in my career,” Litvag comments. “Their business is built on their exceptional personal relationships with artists, managers and agents, and it’s refreshing to see such a wonderfully simple yet unique approach to its rapidly expanding portfolio: Focus on iconic artists, put their music and legacy front-and-center, and celebrate them in a first-class way.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Music

  • Blackbird Presents Names Joe Litvag President

    Blackbird Presents Names Joe Litvag President of Live Entertainment

    Concert and film producer Blackbird Presents announced today that industry veteran Joe Litvag has joined the company as a partner and president of live entertainment. In this newly created position, Litvag will oversee Blackbird’s full slate of live entertainment projects and will lead the development of new live event ventures for the company, according to [...]

  • SoundgardenBIG Music Festival, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

    ‘Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den’ Immersive Experience to Premiere Next Month

    Soundgarden, along with The Chris Cornell Estate, UMe and Artists Den, announced today a series of immersive events and a set of products titled “Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den.” According to the announcement, the events will feature a “reimagined experience” of the Artists Den’s previous 2013 concert taping of the legendary Seattle band Soundgarden and its late frontman Chris [...]

  • BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 15:

    Terence Blanchard Jazzes Up BMI Film/TV Awards With Icon Honor

    Jazz artist and film composer Terence Blanchard was presented with the BMI Icon award at Wednesday night’s Film, TV and Visual Media Awards of performing-rights society Broadcast Music Inc. in Beverly Hills. Blanchard, composer for many of Spike Lee’s films (including “Malcolm X,” “Inside Man” and the recently Oscar-nominated “BlacKkKlansman”), was honored for his “unique [...]

  • Carly Rae Jepsen Album Dedicated

    Album Review: Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Dedicated'

    Even in a pop landscape where half the new artists on the Hot 100 seem to have sprung from reality shows and viral videos, the ascendancy of Carly Rae Jepsen has been an unexpected ride. Going from a folky singer-songwriter hosting open-mic nights to a “Canadian Idol” runner-up and then a presumptive one-hit wonder thanks [...]

  • 'Ladybug & Cat Noir' Animated Musical

    'Ladybug & Cat Noir Awakening' Animated Musical Feature in Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    Another big-ticket independent animated feature is coming to market in the shape of “Ladybug & Cat Noir Awakening.” Sierra/Affinity has boarded sales and has the project at Cannes. Six-time Grammy-winning  producer and composer Harvey Mason Jr. (“Dreamgirls”) is composing the music for the movie project with Jeremy Zag, who directs. Zag is the creator of [...]

  • Sony/ATV Names David Ventura and Tim

    Sony/ATV Publishing Names David Ventura and Tim Major to Head U.K. Company

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt announced today that David Ventura and Tim Major will head up the company’s U.K. operations. Ventura is promoted to president & co-managing director and Major to co-managing director, replacing previous managing director Guy Moot (who in January took over Platt’s previous role as CEO of Warner/Chappell Music Publishing). Both [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad