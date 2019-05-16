Blackbird Presents Names Joe Litvag President of Live Entertainment

Concert and film producer Blackbird Presents announced today that industry veteran Joe Litvag has joined the company as a partner and president of live entertainment.

In this newly created position, Litvag will oversee Blackbird’s full slate of live entertainment projects and will lead the development of new live event ventures for the company, according to the announcement. Specifically, he will focus on expanding and diversifying major concert events, music festivals & tours, and music-driven content projects. He will work closely with Blackbird Presents CEO Keith Wortman, based at the company’s headquarters in New York City.

“Joe’s deep experience in creating, building and executing a range of business plans and projects in the live music industry is extraordinary. The respect and admiration he has across our industry makes him the ideal person to lead Blackbird Presents in our next phase of growth,” says Wortman.

Blackbird Presents is in the midst of producing this summer’s 4th annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour in partnership with Willie Nelson. The Festival features artists including Willie Nelson, Phil Lesh & Friends, The Avett Brothers, Robert Plant, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs and many more. The Company recently produced large scale broadcast events honoring Kenny Rogers and Merle Haggard that included Dolly Parton, Keith Richards, Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton and others.

Litvag joins Blackbird Presents after 15 years at AEG Presents, most recently as a senior VP. Previously, he spent 10 years at Contemporary Productions/SFX Entertainment/Clear Channel Entertainment, where he rose to Vice President of Concerts.

“After meeting Keith and the team at Blackbird Presents, I knew I’d found the right place to start the next chapter in my career,” Litvag comments. “Their business is built on their exceptional personal relationships with artists, managers and agents, and it’s refreshing to see such a wonderfully simple yet unique approach to its rapidly expanding portfolio: Focus on iconic artists, put their music and legacy front-and-center, and celebrate them in a first-class way.”