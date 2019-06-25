×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

LGBTQ Stars Honored at Variety’s Power of Pride Celebration

By and
NEW YORK, NY  JUNE, 24: Jim Parsons and Billy Eichner attend Variety x Mercedes Benz Power of Pride at Mr. Purple on June 24, 2019 in New York City. .
CREDIT: Andrew Morales for Variety
New York City felt the full power of pride on Monday, as Variety celebrated its inaugural issue devoted to the annual recognition of LGBTQ people worldwide.
At an intimate gathering at lower east side Manhattan hotel The Orchid, rooftop bar Mr. Purple hosted Variety’s cover stars and luminaries for cocktails and the unveiling of the pride class of 2019 — including Asia Kate Dillon, Jim Parsons, Don Lemon, Hannah Gadsby, Billy Eichner and MJ Rodriguez.

At Variety, we are at the forefront of covering the LGBT community and showcasing representation in the industry,” said Variety New York Bureau chief Ramin Setoodeh, noting that this years pride issue was packed with 45 pages of content. He credited Variety editor in chief Claudia Eller for coming up with the idea and championing the many stories in the issue.

Eichner, Parsons and Gadsby were among the inaugural Power of Pride cover stars high atop Lower Manhattan, dancing to a set from DJ Daisy O’Dell. On the carpet, Gadsby opened up about her relationship with pride, something that isn’t always so cut and dry for her.

Related

“It’s busy, it’s real busy,” Gadsby said about the current pride celebrations. “It’s a complicated thing for me. I found it quite recently so, you know, it’s an absence of shame.”

A number of other powerful queer people and their allies from across Hollywood, news media and the Fortune 500 list converged, including “Queer Eye” kitchen master Antoni Porowski, cover star Don Lemon (who dipped early to take his evening anchor chair), Fox’s Shep Smith and “A Star is Born” breakout and noted drag star Shangela. Leyna Bloom, the first trans woman of color to ever headline a movie at the Cannes Film Festival, also stunned in a sequin gown. 

Before heading out, Lemon took time to speak out in favor of the many trans individuals within the United States military, highlighting their importance to the army. “Look out for our trans brothers and sisters in the military because trans people are just as patriotic, and just as brave, as anyone,” he told Variety‘s Marc Malkin on the grey carpet.

Eichner also used the carpet to touch on a number of issues within the LGBTQ community, including the backlash surrounding Taylor Swift’s recent “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

“You know I think overall we need all the allies we can get. I was really genuinely impressed by how vocal Taylor was during the midterm elections, telling her following to vote, coming out on behalf of democrats even though she’s from the south and a deep red state,” he said. “I really thought that was so important. She got so many people into the system who now will hopefully continue to be in the system and continue to be politically engaged.”

Elsewhere in the party, Mercedes Benz offered a custom denim jacket booth where guests at Mr. Purple could customize their own outerwear with pride-friendly decals. Other guests also took turns signing a decorated denim jacket with a pride patch on the back.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE, 24: Antoni Porowski attends Variety x Mercedes Benz Power of Pride at Mr. Purple on June 24, 2019 in New York City. .
CREDIT: Andrew Morales for Variety

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Film

  • NEW YORK, NY  JUNE, 24:

    LGBTQ Stars Honored at Variety’s Power of Pride Celebration

    New York City felt the full power of pride on Monday, as Variety celebrated its inaugural issue devoted to the annual recognition of LGBTQ people worldwide. At an intimate gathering at lower east side Manhattan hotel The Orchid, rooftop bar Mr. Purple hosted Variety’s cover stars and luminaries for cocktails and the unveiling of the [...]

  • Joel Silver Exits Silver Pictures

    Joel Silver Exits Silver Pictures

    Top Hollywood producer Joel Silver has exited his production company Silver Pictures, Variety has confirmed. “Joel Silver recently indicated that he intends to leave Silver Pictures and go out on his own,” Hal Sadoff, a former ICM Partners agent who joined Silver Pictures several years ago as CEO, said in a statement. “We are working [...]

  • Billy Eichner Power of Pride Variety

    Billy Eichner on Taylor Swift's 'Calm Down' Backlash

    When Taylor Swift released her “You Need to Calm Down” music video, it seemed like every member of the LGBTQ in Hollywood was included — except for Billy Eichner. “I’m still not gay enough for Taylor Swift — or too gay — I don’t know what it is,” Eichner joked at Variety’s Power of Pride [...]

  • Ewen Bremner as Alan McGee in

    Danny Boyle-Produced ‘Creation Stories’ Adds Jason Isaacs, Steven Berkoff

    Jason Isaacs, Steven Berkoff and a host of other new names have signed on for “Creation Stories,” the film being exec-produced by Danny Boyle about Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee. The producers also unveiled the first shots of Ewen Bremner (“Trainspotting”) as the music mogul. Production is underway on the Irvine Welsh-penned project, with “Lock, [...]

  • 'Annabelle Comes Home' Review: This Grab

    Film Review: 'Annabelle Comes Home'

    In a country that should probably think about renaming itself the American Entertainment State, fan culture now produces an obsessive level of pop scholasticism, one that can parse the rules and details of movies and TV shows as if they were fine points of law. In a review of a horror movie, I once called [...]

  • Gugu Mbatha-Raw A Wrinkle in Time

    Racing Green Pictures to Launch With Gugu Mbatha-Raw Historical Drama 'Seacole' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Producer Billy Peterson has formed a new production company, Racing Green Pictures, and announced production on “Seacole,” his first feature with the banner. The film will star Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Belle”) and Sam Worthington (“Avatar”). It centers on a Mary Seacole, a pioneering Jamaican nurse who cared for wounded British soldiers during the Crimean War and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad