Billie Eilish Slams Nylon Germany for ‘Shirtless’ Magazine Cover – ‘At 17?’

Jem Aswad

Billie Eilish slammed the German edition of Nylon magazine for its recent cover of her, which depicts her as a bald, topless sort of robot.

“what the f— is this s—,” Eilish wrote in a comment on Nylon’s original Instagram post, which has since been deleted. “1. i was never approached by nylon about this piece whatsoever. i did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team. 2. this is not even a real picture of me. i had absolutely no creative input. 3. youre gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? thats not real?? at 17? and make it the cover???? even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me… i did not consent in any way. 4. ANNNDDD YOU’RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY F—IN HAIR? booooooooooo to you.”

She finished with a middle-finger emoji.

In a reply, Nylon wrote: “For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish. It was only ever our intention to honor Billies impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists. This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe – including us.”

A rep for Eilish declined comment but confirmed that her team was not consulted or notified that the cover was in the works.

Nylon’s U.S. publication distanced itself from the cover, writing on Instagram: “Nylon America is a different company than Nylon Germany and we strongl disagree with their decision to appropriate Billie Eilish’s image without her consent. Nylon America is very sorry to Billie and her fans.”

 

 

 

