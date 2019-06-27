×

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, BTS, ‘Mumble Rap’ Lead Nielsen Music’s Mid-Year Report

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Albums by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, BTS and Bad Bunny led to a record 507 billion on-demand streams in the first six months of 2019, according to Nielsen’s mid-year report, which “outlines the music industry’s leading trends, data and insights over the past six months.”

Breaking down the leading trends via the Gracenote Music Database, the report states that 2018’s most popular music trend — Mumble Rap — continued to gain ground during the first half of the year. “Mumble Rap was still the preferred musical style at a high margin over the second favorite, Contemporary Rhythmic Pop,” the report reads, “thanks in part to popular songs from Post Malone, Lil Nas X, DaBaby and more.” Other leading “mood styles” include Contemporary Pop Power Ballad, Trap, Pop Reggaeton and Urban Contemporary.

However, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are among the leading artists who don’t really fit any of those categories. Eilish placed a whopping nine tracks among the 200 most-consumed songs of 2019, while Grande’s “7 Rings” was the year’s third most-consumed song with over 776 million on-demand streams.

Related

Elsewhere in its analysis, the report notes that the year’s biggest music moments have been aided by exposure in popular films, pointing to the success of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” (684,000 song downloads, 316 million on-demand song streams and 1 billion audience impressions on the radio); Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (47.6 million U.S. streams in the week after the film’s release); the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” — the title song has 170,000 song downloads and over 170 million on-demand streams, and the group has sold more albums and digital songs than any other artist this year, with over 731,000 album sales and 1.3 million downloads, respectively; and the Elton John’s biopic “Rocketman,” which gave his catalog a 138% gain in album sales, a 142% increase in digital song downloads and a 48% increase in audio streams in the week after the film’s release.

The report also points to global genres, such as K-Pop and Latin, making major inroads in the U.S. BTS’ “Map of the Soul: Persona” earned some 230,000 equivalent album units in its first week on the charts in April, while their single with Halsey, “Boy With Luv” has reached 125 million on-demand streams so far this year. Blackpink’s “Kill This Love” hit 18.6 million first week on-demand streams. It also points to crossover successes by Latin artists including Daddy Yankee’s song “Con Calma” (216 million on-demand streams year-to-date, including the bilingual remix featuring Katy Perry), over 26 million on-demand streams for Natti Natasha’s “Me Gusta,” and 14 million on-demand streams year-to-date for Madonna’s “Medellin” featuring Maluma.

The report also pointed to Marshmello’s success with the first-ever in-game concert on the popular live-streamed game Fortnite, which brought a 316% sales increase for his album “Joytime II” and massive media exposure; the boost the annual Record Store Day brings to independently owned record stores (an all-time high with 827,000 vinyl albums sold during the week ending April 18, up 12.8% from 2018 — and noted that vinyl sales are up nearly 10% over the first six months of 2018); and, sadly, noted the 2,776% rise in consumption of rapper Nipsey Hussle’s catalog in the wake of his death on March 31.

Popular on Variety

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

More Music

  • Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, BTS Lead

    Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, BTS, ‘Mumble Rap’ Lead Nielsen Music’s Mid-Year Report

    Albums by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, BTS and Bad Bunny led to a record 507 billion on-demand streams in the first six months of 2019, according to Nielsen’s mid-year report, which “outlines the music industry’s leading trends, data and insights over the past six months.” Breaking down the leading trends via the Gracenote [...]

  • Mary J. Blige, Michael McKean Join

    Mary J. Blige, Michael McKean Join 'Pink Skies Ahead'

    Mary J. Blige, Michael McKean, Odeya Rush and Evan Ross have joined Jessica Barden in the drama “Pink Skies Ahead.” The Kelly Oxford film tells the story of a wild young woman, played by Barden, whose life unravels after dropping out of college, moving in with her parents, and being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. [...]

  • J. Cole's Manager Helps Build His

    J. Cole's Manager Helps Build a Dreamland Empire While Staying Focused on One Client

    Possibly the only person who can unlock all the mysteries of J. Cole is Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, the rapper’s label co-owner, business partner, manager and pal since the two attended St. John University in Queens together as young students. And there’s no shortage of secrets that the two share, like exactly what’s in store for [...]

  • Songtrust

    Songtrust Royalty Collections Up 70% in a Year

    Global music royalty collection service Songtrust, whose mission is to remove the complexity of the publishing landscape by offering detailed  artists and rights holders access to data, reports significant year-over-year growth. With more than 2 million songs under its management, Songtrust registers an average of over 5,000 new songs every week from 26,000 publishers  across [...]

  • Sylvan Esso Manager Launches New Company:

    Sylvan Esso Manager Martin Anderson Launches New Company: The Glow

    Longtime Sylvan Esso manager Martin Anderson has announced a new venture, The Glow, an artist management company based in Durham, North Carolina. In addition to working with Sylvan Esso since their inception, Anderson also manages a host of artists including Mountain Man, Wye Oak, Phil Cook and Bowerbirds. Newcomers Molly Sarlé and Daughter of Swords [...]

  • Taylor Swift The Ally Coalition's 5th

    Amazon Prime Day Concert: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Sza, Becky G to Perform in Live Kick-Off Event

    Taylor Swift is headlining Amazon’s second Prime Day live-streaming concert, an event to promote the e-commerce giant’s annual shopping-deals extravaganza and its Amazon Music subscription service. The two-hour July 10 special will also feature live performances by Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G. The “Prime Day Concert” will be hosted by comedian-actress Jane Lynch (Amazon’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad