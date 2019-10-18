×
Alan Horn to Keynote Variety Business Managers Elite Breakfast, Bill Tanner to Be Honored

Alan Horn Bill Tanner
CREDIT: Robert Maxwell for Variety; Michael Buckner

Bill Tanner will be recognized with Variety’s 2019 Business Managers Elite Award at the annual Business Managers Elite Breakfast presented by City National Bank, which takes place in Beverly Hills on Nov. 13. Co-chairman and chief creative officer of The Walt Disney Studios Alan Horn will be the keynote speaker in conversation with Variety editor-in-chief, Claudia Eller.

The event celebrates Hollywood confidantes that preserve their clients’ wealth while preparing them for the realities of a disruptive era. The award is given to a business manager who has built a successful firm and also given back significantly to the community through philanthropic endeavors.

As one of the co-founders of Tanner Mainstain Glynn & Johnson, Tanner is credited with turning the once two-person tax business into the full-service CPA firm it is today. He and those he works with are also committed philanthropists who’ve given back to the community in a number of ways. In 2016, he was listed as the chairman of the audit committee for the Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation. His business partner Peter Mainstain has been involved with L.A.-based charity the Water Buffalo Club for more than two decades and served on the board of the Arthritis Foundation, Pacific Region for 20 years.

Additionally, the breakfast coincides with the publication of Variety’s Business Managers Elite list.

City National Bank is the presenting partner of the event. MGO and Venable join as supporting partners.

