×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Judge Throws Out Bill O’Reilly Accuser’s Defamation Suit

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bill O'Reilly
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a defamation lawsuit from a former Fox News producer whose allegations contributed to Bill O’Reilly’s ouster in 2017.

Rachel Witlieb Bernstein left the network in 2002, following an incident in which O’Reilly allegedly screamed at her. Bernstein received a confidential settlement, and her case was among several that were covered in a New York Times article in April 2017, which led to O’Reilly’s firing.

Following his ouster, O’Reilly gave interviews in which he said he had been the target of a “political and financial hit job.” Bernstein filed a defamation suit in December 2017, in which she accused O’Reilly and the network of disparaging her. She accused the network of issuing a misleading statement, in which it claimed that no employees had taken advantage of an HR hotline without stating that the hotline was not in place at the time of her employment.

In her ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts held that Bernstein had failed to establish that she suffered any actual harm from O’Relly or Fox’s comments.

“She neither explains how her losses flowed from the alleged defamation nor alleges any facts establishing what, if any, emotional and physical harms and reputational damage she specifically suffered,” Batts wrote. “She also does not allege the economic or pecuniary value of her alleged damages.”

Related

Bernstein’s attorneys had also taken issue with statements made by Rupert Murdoch, in which the Fox News chairman said the harassment charges against the network were “nonsense,” and that accusers had come forward due to political motivations.

Batts held that Bernstein could not demonstrate that Murdoch was talking about her.

“Clearly, each statement that Plaintiff attributes to the Fox Defendants cannot plausibly be defamatory,” Batts wrote.

Bernstein had also accused O’Reilly and the network of breaching the confidentiality agreement in her settlement. Again, Batts held that Bernstein had not shown she was harmed by the alleged breach.

The judge allowed Bernstein to amend and refile her suit against O’Reilly, but not against Fox, finding that that would be “futile.”

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More TV

  • Kary Antholis Len Amato

    HBO's Kary Antholis Steps Down, Len Amato to Lead HBO Miniseries, Cinemax

    President of HBO Films’ miniseries and Cinemax programming Kary Antholis is stepping down from his position at the premium cabler. HBO Films president Len Amato will expand his position and take on Antholis’ responsibilities and title. “Kary has been a key creative force at HBO and Cinemax over the past three decades,” said HBO programming [...]

  • R. Kelly

    R. Kelly Cries and Denies in First Interview Since Arrest for Sexual Abuse

    An interview with R. Kelly set to air on “CBS This Morning” on Friday — the singer’s first since posting bail in Chicago following an arrest on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse — is being described as “explosive” and “compelling” by the network. Conducted by Gayle King, Kelly (whose first name is Robert) is [...]

  • Siobhan Finneran Hannah John-Kamen

    Siobhan Finneran, Hannah John-Kamen Join Netflix’s ‘The Stranger’

    Siobhan Finneran and Hannah John-Kamen have signed on for “The Stranger.” They will star alongside the previously announced Richard Armitage in the Netflix adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel. “Absolutely Fabulous” star Jennifer Saunders has also been cast, in her first major drama role. Anthony Head (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) and Stephen Rea (“War and [...]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    TV News Roundup: Richard Pryor Documentary Gets SXSW World Premiere

    In today’s roundup, the “I Am Richard Pryor” documentary gets a world premiere at SXSW and NBC announces premiere dates for “America’s Got Talent” and “American Ninja Warrior.” CASTING “Girlfriends” alum Khalil Kain will join as a recurring character on the second season of “Bronx SIU” on the Urban Movie Channel, premiering on March 21. He will [...]

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish Signs With UTA

    Comedic star Tiffany Haddish has inked with UTA. Haddish will next star opposite Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek in the comedy feature “Limited Partners,” as well as alongside Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss in the crime drama “The Kitchen,” both set to release later this year. Additionally, Haddish will lend her voice to the animated [...]

  • Marvel Entertainment Taps Shane Rahmani as

    Marvel Entertainment Taps Shane Rahmani as New Media Senior VP

    Shane Rahmani has been named Marvel Entertainment’s senior vice president and general manager of new media, tasked with helming and expanding the company’s digital business, new media production, social distribution and online content. “Marvel is one of entertainment’s most storied brands – a lifestyle to many – and I’m thrilled to help this team continue [...]

  • Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

    NFL, Networks Mull Sunday-Afternoon Shake-Up for TV Football (EXCLUSIVE)

    One of the greatest games in football is months away from starting, but that isn’t keeping the players from getting warmed up. The NFL and some of the media companies that broadcast some of its most-watched matches have considered the idea of shaking up the Sunday-afternoon packages that regularly air on CBS and Fox, according [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad